Celebrating the Holiday Season with a Sprinkle of “New” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia
It is the time for creating new goals, as we get ready to welcome a new year. Within these new goals, we strive to improve for the better. This is the case for many businesses and the Hyatt Regency Valencia has not only made multi-million dollar improvements, but also created a space that is both stylish and comfortable for their guests to enjoy. All 244 guest rooms in the hotel have been renovated to make a more relaxing and calm space with their accents of deep blue and subtle greys. There have been many improvements both, inside and out to include new landscaping in the garden area and an update to their onsite restaurant and bar, which is now called Greater Pacific Restaurant, to incorporate “California coastal cuisine” style dishes. These changes also include a new, upscale sushi bar. The Hyatt Regency Valencia recently had a shift in leadership with the new General Manager, Mark Kirsch. In addition, a new Director of Sales, Mariella Masuda joined the team to lead Hyatt’s 10-person sales team. Under her direction, the team will be working hard to fill the hotel as well as all the meeting and event spaces, working with local and out-of-the-area businesses, our community, and nonprofits. “We are excited to see our clients and guests enjoy the new changes. We really look forward to continue working closely with our community, clients and guests to provide a great space and atmosphere for all of their personal and business needs alike,” says Joelyn Caprine, Senior Sales Manager. The grand re-opening is set for January 2019.
For a much-needed rest after the holiday season, check out our newly renovated guest rooms that can give you that sense of calmness. Call today to make your reservation:(661) 799-1234.
photo by Brooke Ritter Photography
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – December 2018
Did this year seem to go by really quickly? It’s hard to believe that I am writing our notes for the last publication of 2018! We have gone through many changes this year, one of them being the reformatting of the Santa Clarita Magazine, it seems that everyone is...read more
Troop West Basketball Team Commitment, Hustle, and Discipline
“I saw a need for a legitimate, elite girls travel basketball program in our area. Before we formed our organization, I was driving my daughter nearly two hours south to practice for a national level team. I knew we could fill the need for it right here in Santa...read more
Holiday Lights Spectacular
Santa Clarita is celebrating the holidays with bigger and better lights than ever. Here are just a few locations to enjoy. Hot cocoa and family recommended. Wakefield Court - Saugus Everyone’s favorite holiday double cul-de-sac decked out with lights and massive...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE