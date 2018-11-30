Celebrating the Holiday Season with a Sprinkle of “New” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia

It is the time for creating new goals, as we get ready to welcome a new year. Within these new goals, we strive to improve for the better. This is the case for many businesses and the Hyatt Regency Valencia has not only made multi-million dollar improvements, but also created a space that is both stylish and comfortable for their guests to enjoy. All 244 guest rooms in the hotel have been renovated to make a more relaxing and calm space with their accents of deep blue and subtle greys. There have been many improvements both, inside and out to include new landscaping in the garden area and an update to their onsite restaurant and bar, which is now called Greater Pacific Restaurant, to incorporate “California coastal cuisine” style dishes. These changes also include a new, upscale sushi bar. The Hyatt Regency Valencia recently had a shift in leadership with the new General Manager, Mark Kirsch. In addition, a new Director of Sales, Mariella Masuda joined the team to lead Hyatt’s 10-person sales team. Under her direction, the team will be working hard to fill the hotel as well as all the meeting and event spaces, working with local and out-of-the-area businesses, our community, and nonprofits. “We are excited to see our clients and guests enjoy the new changes. We really look forward to continue working closely with our community, clients and guests to provide a great space and atmosphere for all of their personal and business needs alike,” says Joelyn Caprine, Senior Sales Manager. The grand re-opening is set for January 2019.

For a much-needed rest after the holiday season, check out our newly renovated guest rooms that can give you that sense of calmness. Call today to make your reservation:(661) 799-1234.

photo by Brooke Ritter Photography