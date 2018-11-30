Nancy Starczyk To Serve as 2019 SCV Chamber Board Chair

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Nancy Starczyk as the 2019 Chair of the Board of Directors.  Join us in celebrating Nancy’s installation on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. Outgoing Chairman Troy Hooper will lead this Black-Tie optional evening of celebration and support as the chamber gears up for a spectacular 2019!
A leader in the SCV business community, Starczyk has been an active public policy advocate and community volunteer for decades.
“I am honored to serve as the 2019 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors and look forward to bolstering the Chamber’s advocacy work as we grow the Chamber’s membership,” said Starczyk. “The SCV Chamber is the ‘Voice of Business’ in Santa Clarita and we’re going to expand our advocacy work and business education and connections.”
A Realtor® for 30 years, Nancy has served several important roles at Southland Regional Association of Realtors.
Before becoming the Regional Chair, Nancy previously served as President of SRAR in 2017 and SCV Division in 1998, 1999, 2009 and 2014.
“Nancy Starczyk has been an instrumental part of the Chamber’s leadership and success over the last several years,” stated Troy Hooper, the current Chair of the Board. “Nancy has shown through her business accomplishments, community activism, and political advocacy work that she is ready and able to continue to move the Chamber forward.”
Starczyk becomes Chair of the Board effective January 1, 2019. She will be ceremonially installed at the Chamber’s 96th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner on Friday, January 25, 2019. For information, please visit www.scvchamber.com or email: events@scvchamber.com
Founded in 1923, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the leading business advocacy organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 55,000-member employees and the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

