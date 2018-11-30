Single Mothers Outreach Invites Our Community to our 2019 Ninth Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
On Friday, February 8, 2019, Single Mothers Outreach will honor six local Santa Clarita women whose life story best personifies the 2019 theme “Integrity”.
What is Empowering HeArts?
Empowering HeArts is an annual celebration of women who have changed lives and shaped our community. It bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression in an annual arts competition.
Honorees have been nominated by the community and selected by the Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) Board of Directors and Event Planning Committee.
The Empowering HeArts Gala presents the creative works of Santa Clarita Valley artists who create unique and inspiring art forms inspired by these real life stories. Art is juried and two prizes are awarded as follows:
Dottie Award – awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story.
People’s Choice – awarded by gala attendees from votes taken at the event.
It is SMO’s hope that through sharing these powerful stories in word and art, these extraordinary women will impact and inspire all women and single parents in particular to rise above their own circumstances.
Empowering HeArts is SMO’s signature fundraising event. All proceeds from the event are used to support programs that empower single parents to effectively care for their children.
2019 Empowering HeArts Event Information
Date: Friday, February 8, 2019
Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Regency Valencia
Who attends: City of Santa Clarita officials, prominent members of Santa Clarita, members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), members of local women’s clubs (Soroptimist International, Zonta International), SCV Media and many others.
Approximate number of guests: 375
To learn more about Singles Mothers Outreach and sponsorship opportunities for the 2019 Empowering HeArts Gala Event, visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org/empoweringhearts or call 661-288-0117.
