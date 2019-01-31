2019 The Wine Affair – New Location! – Soroptimist of Greater SCV Announces Tickets for Sale for Sip, Stroll & Savor the Sounds
Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is excited to announce tickets have gone on sale for their 11th annual Wine Affair fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $110 for VIP and can be purchased at www.thewineaffair.org.
The title sponsor for this event is Sand Canyon Country Club (www.sandcanyon.com).
Guests will stroll down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, enjoying wine tasting (beer too), appetizers and live music at over 10 venues. Participants already committed include Persia Lounge and Restaurant, Double Trouble Winery, Brewery Draconum, Old Town Junction, Press Room, Southern Smoke, Mix by RJI, Ma Maison, Pulchella Winery, KHTS, 8th & Main Hair Lounge, and Closet on Main.
Thank you to Sand Canyon Country Club, Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, and Jerry and Ellen Jacobson for sponsoring this event. Proceeds from The Wine Affair will go toward programs which improve the lives of women and girls in our community. In-kind media sponsors include KHTS, The Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine and Inside SCV.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Aida Weinstein at 661-713-2656.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls. More than 110,000 members and supporters in 20 countries and territories invest in the dreams of women and girls through access to education. Soroptimist’s main program, Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women, has disbursed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women since 1972. Its newest program, Dream It, Be It, targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. Soroptimist also powers www.LiveYourDream.org, its online community that provides on and offline opportunities for volunteer action benefiting women and girls.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – February 2019
Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 29-years old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We...read more
SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner – February 2019
Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. The cover stars are Brian Koegle, Julie Sturgeon, Kevin McDonald, Michel Delcros, Nola Aronson, Alexander Hafizi, Tracy Hauser and Amanda Benson. The SCV Senior Center and...read more
Feeling Lucky? Bowling for Hope is March 17
Circle of Hope is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their 6th Annual Bowling for Hope! This fun event is open to all – families, teams, cross-town rivals, etc. We’ll be wearin’ the green as we throw down the boards on St. Paddy’s Day! • What:...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE