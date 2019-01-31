2019 The Wine Affair – New Location! – Soroptimist of Greater SCV Announces Tickets for Sale for Sip, Stroll & Savor the Sounds

Jan 31, 2019 | Community

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is excited to announce tickets have gone on sale for their 11th annual Wine Affair fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $110 for VIP and can be purchased at www.thewineaffair.org.
The title sponsor for this event is Sand Canyon Country Club (www.sandcanyon.com).
Guests will stroll down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, enjoying wine tasting (beer too), appetizers and live music at over 10 venues. Participants already committed include Persia Lounge and Restaurant, Double Trouble Winery, Brewery Draconum, Old Town Junction, Press Room, Southern Smoke, Mix by RJI, Ma Maison, Pulchella Winery, KHTS, 8th & Main Hair Lounge, and Closet on Main.
Thank you to Sand Canyon Country Club, Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, and Jerry and Ellen Jacobson for sponsoring this event. Proceeds from The Wine Affair will go toward programs which improve the lives of women and girls in our community. In-kind media sponsors include KHTS, The Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine and Inside SCV.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Aida Weinstein at 661-713-2656.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls. More than 110,000 members and supporters in 20 countries and territories invest in the dreams of women and girls through access to education. Soroptimist’s main program, Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women, has disbursed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women since 1972. Its newest program, Dream It, Be It, targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. Soroptimist also powers www.LiveYourDream.org, its online community that provides on and offline opportunities for volunteer action benefiting women and girls. 

