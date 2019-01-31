Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head and Ladle up the 7th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off

Forty-five amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 7th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year we were able to donate $40,000 to the Wish Foundation and hope to increase that this year!

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to two local animal shelters:

Shelter Hope Pet Shop was created to aid shelter pet adoptions, promote education and bring awareness to the communities they serve. They are the first and only volunteer humane pet shop partnering with other companies.

St. Bonnie’s Sanctuary/Lang Foundation’s mission is to rescue animals in need and to find them kind, caring and loving forever homes. Many of the animals we rescue are those that would be otherwise overlooked in the shelter system.

“With an abundance of homeless animals needing safe shelter and care, we hope our next chili cook-off will be even more successful than in years past,” said event co-founder Nicole Stinson. “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time.”

There’s Still Room at the Table!

Opportunities are still available for sponsors and contestants. So, grab your secret family recipe, get your Chili pot out of storage, and get cooking! The fee to enter the chili cook-off contest is $125.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Oaks Club at Valencia (formerly the TPC). Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, silent and live auctions and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.

General admission: $25 online through February 14. After February 14 tickets will be $30.

A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $65. This includes early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

To sponsor, register as a chili chef, or purchase tickets, visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234.