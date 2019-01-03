Circle of Hope’s Bowling for Hope

by | Jan 2, 2019 | Community

 Get ready to roll a strike for a cause! Come join Circle of Hope Inc. as they hold their 6th Annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Spend the afternoon at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to raise some money for Circle of Hope. You can grab a lane for $125 for up to five bowlers. Limited space for individuals is available for $25 each. All tickets include three hours of bowling, shoes and lunch! This year, there will be an amazing Silent Auction with some great items. We will also give away bowling awards. Donations are welcome and appreciated. Lane and event sponsorships are available as well.
Circle of Hope Inc. was established in 2004 to provide assistance to those uninsured or underinsured individuals with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is simple: to provide emotional, financial and educational assistance to those diagnosed with cancer, their families and the SCV community. Financial assistance is available to those afflicted with breast, ovarian, uterine, malignant melanoma, cervical, testicular, prostate, and colon cancers. Their cancer wellness center, Hope’s Haven, offers ancillary and supportive services to all who’ve been affected by cancer.
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit #20-0680327. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org/bowling for more information about the event, or call 661-254-5218.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442