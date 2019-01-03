Circle of Hope’s Bowling for Hope
Get ready to roll a strike for a cause! Come join Circle of Hope Inc. as they hold their 6th Annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Spend the afternoon at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to raise some money for Circle of Hope. You can grab a lane for $125 for up to five bowlers. Limited space for individuals is available for $25 each. All tickets include three hours of bowling, shoes and lunch! This year, there will be an amazing Silent Auction with some great items. We will also give away bowling awards. Donations are welcome and appreciated. Lane and event sponsorships are available as well.
Circle of Hope Inc. was established in 2004 to provide assistance to those uninsured or underinsured individuals with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is simple: to provide emotional, financial and educational assistance to those diagnosed with cancer, their families and the SCV community. Financial assistance is available to those afflicted with breast, ovarian, uterine, malignant melanoma, cervical, testicular, prostate, and colon cancers. Their cancer wellness center, Hope’s Haven, offers ancillary and supportive services to all who’ve been affected by cancer.
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit #20-0680327. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org/bowling for more information about the event, or call 661-254-5218.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – January 2019
Let me start by wishing you all a very happy and prosperous New Year! I honestly can’t believe we are going into 2019 - what on earth happened to 2018? Talk about time going by fast, for the past nine years, we have published our non-profit wish list, this year is...read more
A Wish List from our Local Non-Profit Organizations How Can You Help this Year? – 2019
Santa Clarita is our City! Each member of our staff, the publishers and our interns all call Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Santa Clarita is the place I have called home since I was six years old and it is where I raise my family. In the...read more
Contest Callout What Does Your Winter Look Like? Submit your best winter photos for publication!
For most Americans, the turn of winter brings on memories of first snowfall, frosted foliage and rooftop icicles. Though winter doesn’t have us Southern Californians walking in a winter wonderland, a summery holiday season holds its own beauty. We can stroll the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE