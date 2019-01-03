Contest Callout What Does Your Winter Look Like? Submit your best winter photos for publication!
For most Americans, the turn of winter brings on memories of first snowfall, frosted foliage and rooftop icicles. Though winter doesn’t have us Southern Californians walking in a winter wonderland, a summery holiday season holds its own beauty. We can stroll the streets lined with holiday lights and skate on an outdoor rink without the threat of chill. Instead of white, our winter is green, leaving plenty of opportunity to snap some beautiful photos of our Santa Clarita Winter.
If you have a breathtaking photo of our Santa Clarita winters, make sure to send it in to be featured in Santa Clarita Magazine. Take your shot at photography and show us how you see winter from behind the camera lens!
To participate in our Favorite Winter Photo Contest, please email your submissions to contest@santaclaritamagazine.com by February 10. The winners will be published in the March issue of Santa Clarita Magazine.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
