Empowering HeArts Gala 2019
The time is here to prepare your elegant attire and mysterious masks for Empowering HeArts 2019, a masquerade fundraising gala in support of Single Mothers Outreach. Empowering HeArts will take place on Friday, February 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Empowering HeArts 2019 will be the 9th annual, signature fundraising gala by Single Mothers Outreach. This event bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of Santa Clarita to create art forms that depict the moving stories of women with Integrity. This year the Empowering HeArts planning committee chose Integrity as the theme for the gala, the community was encouraged to nominate women with this quality to be honored at the event.
With the funds raised, single-parent families will be able to continue benefiting from resources and services such as food, clothing, therapy, financial classes, emergency housing and much more.
Empowering HeArts will be a masquerade celebration of inspirational women. The artwork will be unmasked and guests will view the beautiful artwork depicting the stories of women with integrity in the community. After a time of mingling, guests will be escorted to their tables as they dine and experience the magic of Empowering HeArts.
Reserve your seats for one of the most popular events in Santa Clarita! For event, ticket and sponsorship information visit www.smoscv.org/empoweringhearts.
photos by SchlickArt
