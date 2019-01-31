Feeling Lucky? Bowling for Hope is March 17

 Circle of Hope is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their 6th Annual Bowling for Hope! This fun event is open to all – families, teams, cross-town rivals, etc. We’ll be wearin’ the green as we throw down the boards on St. Paddy’s Day!
• What: Circle of Hope’s 6th Annual BOWLING FOR HOPE
• When: Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Where: Valencia Lanes, 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall
• Who: You, your family, your work mates, your neighbors
• How: Tickets are on sale now! http://circleofhopeinc.org/bowling
• Price: $25 per bowler, or $125 per lane – includes shoes and lunch!
• Mixed team event
• 5 people per team
• Open team max 100 percent
• Prizes for high scores: Men, Women, Kids, Team
• 50/50 drawing
Don’t forget to bring a few extra quid for the Opportunity Drawing! Sponsorships are available
starting at $200.
Funds raised at this event will go to assist SCV cancer patients through our Client Advocacy
Program.
To purchase tickets, go to www.circleofhopeinc.org/bowling.
Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327.

