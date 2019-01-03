Get Your Bead On! SOAR’s 9th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K Ready to Rock!

 The stage is set for SOAR’s annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K /10K run / walk Sunday, next month at Valencia Town Center. This year will mark the 9th installment of this fun, family themed event, which offers a USATF certified chip timed 5K/10K circuit course; 1K fun run for the little guys; premier finishers medal, Tech T, goody bag, and custom race bib along with costume contest, health and fitness expo, Wolf Creek Brewery sponsored beer garden, music, and much more!
Event proceeds support local high school students training for the LA Marathon with Students Off And Running (SOAR), a Santa Clarita Track Club nonprofit program that offers a no cost marathon training opportunity to youth in need living in Santa Clarita. SOAR has been recognized as an official Featured Charity for the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon for the past six years.
“Our ongoing partnership with the LA Marathon offers tremendous outreach opportunity. Mardi Gras Madness represents a significant portion of our annual fundraising strategy, and I’m truly grateful for the tremendous community support that has helped to sell out the event since 2012,” SOAR Director Kevin Sarkissian commented.
Santa Clarita Magazine is a proud media sponsor for the 9th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K slated for February 24, 2019! Visit www.mgm5k.com and use promo code ‘SCNEWS’ for an exclusive registration discount available only to you—their readers! This event will sell out! K9s, costumes, strutters, and strollers welcome too!
Please contact Director Kevin Sarkissian at 661-877-7024 or kjsarkissian@yahoo.com for information regarding Mardi Gras Madness health and fitness expo participation for your business or organization. Space is limited and is filling quickly!

