Jan 2, 2019

 Did you know that over 4,000 children in Santa Clarita Valley are diagnosed with varying degrees of developmental disability? The Imago Dei School at Trinity Classical Academy strives to serve and teach this special community of students as they grow into adults in our valley.  Join us for the 2nd annual Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run/Walk on March 9th, 2019.  We are raising awareness during National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and raising support for an organization that is leading the charge in serving these students well: The Imago Dei School.  The commonality between all of our IDS students is that they learn best in a specialized learning environment with individualized attention.  Our program is designed to support students in their academic, social, emotional and spiritual needs so that they may reach their full potential to the glory of God.
The Hope and a Future Run is an event for the whole family with a super fun Kids Zone including bounce houses, face painting, activities and more!  The 1K fun run course will take place at West Creek Park with the guidance of many fun volunteers and staff!  The 5K and 10K routes follow the beautiful paseo walkways in Valencia, California. Start and finish for the chipped and timed 5K and 10K races will be at West Creek Park.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from The Hope and a Future Run provides need-based scholarships for students to attend The Imago Dei School. Register Now at www.hopeandafuturerun.com. Donate now when you TEXT the keyword IDS to 71777.
For sponsorship opportunities, please email info@HopeAndAFutureRun.com.

