Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center – January 2019
While we didn’t coin the phrase, these words are continually conveyed at Circle of Hope. After 14 years of serving the financial, emotional and educational needs of Santa Clarita’s cancer community, we’ve come to understand that practically no message is more welcomed. And we want more opportunities to say it. Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center will give us those chances.
When it opened its doors in March of 2018, Hope’s Haven began offering many forms of assistance not usually available through the common outlets in the Santa Clarita health arena. All free of charge.
Classes and workshops for January are:
January 5th – Kunda Dance & Sound Bowls with Zelena at 6pm
January 8th – Reiki with Ivonne (by appointment only)
January 8th – Community Support Group at 7pm
January 9th – Oncology Massage by Julia (by appointment only)
January 9th – Tour & Orientation at 10am
January 11th – Swedish Massage by Arlene (by appointment only)
January 14th – Meditation & Sound Bowls by Cecilia at 6pm
January 15th – Reiki by Toi (by appointment only)
January 16th – Hemp Oil (PrimeMyBody) with Ray at 6pm
January 17th – Gentle Yoga with Christine at 6:30pm
January 22nd – Reiki with Toi (by appointment only)
January 22nd – Swedish Massage by Arlene (by appointment only)
January 22nd – Gia Wellness with Kathleen & Caren at 6pm
January 22nd – Community Support Group at 7pm
January 23rd – Reiki by Ivonne (by appointment only)
January 23rd – Nourish Your Health with Kim at 6pm
January 24th – Drum Circle with Robert at 7pm
January 26th – Kunda Yoga & Sound Bowls with Zelena at 6pm
January 30th – Self-Care through Guided Imagery with Sara at 6:30pm
January 31st – Mindful Movements with Kristen at 6pm
Lectures are available to the public. Group classes, monthly workshops and one-on-one sessions (by appointment) are offered to current cancer patients and survivors. Circle of Hope believes that those who are fighting or have fought this battle are deserving of a time and opportunity to rejuvenate. A place to go without fear or cost, where one can regain a sense of wholeness, make new friends, and become part of a community that doesn’t have to be painful.
Volunteers, donors, sponsors and those wishing more information about Circle of Hope, Inc. or Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center may contact our office at 661-254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org. 501(c)3 Fed ID No. 20-0680327.
Please note, these programs are meant to support the treatment prescribed by a patient’s healthcare team and are not a substitute for conventional medical care.
