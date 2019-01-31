News from Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
At the January annual meeting the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced much of its program for the coming year, and also elected a new Board of Directors for a three-year term.
Those re-elected were Dennis Witzel, U.S. Army Veteran and Vice President of Vietnam Veterans of America; Elliott Wolfe, and Judith Wolfe, Co-Founders of the Collaborative; Lee Shulman, PhD and retired – U.S. Army; Joyce Shulman, PhD; Phil Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; Robert Lewis, Captain, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Chief of Police of Santa Clarita Station; RJ Kelly, Past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars local chapter, and U.S. Marine Corps – retired; Albert Rodriguez, realtor and U.S. Marine Corps – retired; Sheila Chovan, Vietnam Veterans representative; Patti Ryan, retired, and volunteer coordinator for the Collaborative; Murray Wood, Chief Development officer of the College of The Canyons, and Bruce Fortine, Member Emeritus, College of The Canyons Board of Trustees.
Newly elected board members are Samuel Silver, a local realtor and retired Army veteran, and Cristina Castro of Pacifica Senior Center.
Officers for the coming year are, Dennis Witzel, chairman, Board of Directors; Elliott Wolfe, JD, President; David Jackson, Vice President; Shannon Avazian, Secretary; and Murray Wood, treasurer. Jackson and Avazian are not board members.
Under contract as Executive Director of the Collaborative is Jeffrey Stabile, U.S. Air Force, retired.
As the Collaborative continues to expand its services to the veteran community, it now offers many medical devices such as wheel chairs, oxygen disseminators, walkers, etc. for on-loan to veterans in need.
Drop by the Center at 23222 Lyons Avenue, Newhall, and take a look at what else is available. Also view the over 70 biographies of local veterans who are now on our “Warriors” wall,” as authored by Bill Reynolds, now head of Veteran affairs at KHTS.
