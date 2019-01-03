Soroptimist of Valencia’s 9th Annual Gentlemen for a Cause Team Edition
Join us for a fun night of wine and trivia hosted by Cam Molidor of Trivia with Budds on Wednesday, January 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette in Granary Square, 25850 McBean Parkway, Valencia.
This FUNdraising event is benefiting Soroptimist of Valencia’s 9th Annual Gentlemen for a Cause; Team Edition. Twelve teams of local gents will be competing in a series of fun-filled competitive games, leading up to the main event; a cornhole tournament and live auction at Wolf Creek Brewery on March 3. A portion of the proceeds raised from Gentlemen for a Cause will go to the winning team’s charity of choice, and to support SIV’s Dreams programs; Live Your Dream cash award program and Dream It, Be It Career Support for young girls.
If you would like more information on Soroptimist of Valencia go to www.sivalencia.org. For tickets go to www.pinotspalette.com. This is not a painting event.
