Student Spotlight – Speights Named Defensive Player of the Year
College of the Canyons freshman linebacker Tariq Speights has been named the 2018 Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Ted Iacenda was named Coach of the Year to headline a class of 16 honorees, including three unanimous selections.
Canyons, which finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 to claim the SCFA National Division, Northern League Championship, led the conference with 10 First-Team selections in addition to Speights’ Player of the Year Designation.
Speights was the clear leader on a Cougar defensive unit that limited opponents to a state-best 9.5 points per game through the regular season, while surrendering just 10 touchdowns.
He finished the 2018 campaign with a team-best 76 total tackles, including 53 of the solo variety, to go with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception through 11 contests. The Valencia High School graduate recorded seven games with at least seven tackles, while creating turnovers in four contests.
The freshman linebacker is the first COC player to take home Defensive Player of the Year honors since defensive tackle Antonio Guy did so in 2013.
In addition, Iacenda brought home his second Coach of the Year award, the first since his rookie campaign of 2013, after leading Canyons to an undefeated regular season for just the fifth time in program history (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2018).
The conference title was the second under Iacenda (2013, 2018) and the 12th in program history (2018, 2013, 2008, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1975, 1973, 1971).
The Cougars also finished the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in both the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) statewide poll and the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll.
“The 2018 Cougar football team is one that will be remembered for a long time at College of the Canyons. It was a very special year,” said Iacenda. “To go 10-0 and win the National Division, Northern League championship takes a tremendous amount of focus and hard work.
“This group never lost sight of the true focus of this program which is that the journey matters more than the destination,” added Iacenda. “The friendships, the brotherhood, the family we have built here at College of the Canyons is truly remarkable.”
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – January 2019
Let me start by wishing you all a very happy and prosperous New Year! I honestly can’t believe we are going into 2019 - what on earth happened to 2018? Talk about time going by fast, for the past nine years, we have published our non-profit wish list, this year is...read more
A Wish List from our Local Non-Profit Organizations How Can You Help this Year? – 2019
Santa Clarita is our City! Each member of our staff, the publishers and our interns all call Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Santa Clarita is the place I have called home since I was six years old and it is where I raise my family. In the...read more
Contest Callout What Does Your Winter Look Like? Submit your best winter photos for publication!
For most Americans, the turn of winter brings on memories of first snowfall, frosted foliage and rooftop icicles. Though winter doesn’t have us Southern Californians walking in a winter wonderland, a summery holiday season holds its own beauty. We can stroll the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE