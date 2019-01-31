Twenty Nominated for Zonta’s Women in Service Celebration

 Twenty outstanding community volunteers have been nominated by local non-profit organizations to be honored at the annual Women in Service Celebration sponsored by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at The Oaks, (formerly Valencia TPC Golf Club). Tickets are now available for members of the nominating organization or friends of the nominees who would like to attend in support of the honorees. Nominees themselves are guests of Zonta at the event.
This year’s nominees represent 20 local non-profit organizations: AAUW (American Association of University Women); American Cancer Society; Assistance League; Blue Star Mothers; Bridge to Home; Child and Family Center; Circle of Hope; Family Promise; Fostering Youth Independence; Henry Mayo Hospital Auxiliary; Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation; Henry Mayo Hospital Home Tour; PFLAG; Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; SCV Boys and Girls Club; Single Mothers Outreach; Soroptimist International of Greater SCV; Soroptimist International of Valencia; Straightening Reins; and WISH (Wm. S. Hart Foundation).
The March 16 event includes a buffet brunch, prize drawings, a marketplace featuring vendors whose merchandise supports women’s causes, and presentation of all 20 nominees and their nominating organizations. At the end of the program, one of the honorees will be named the 2019 Carmen Sarro Community Service Award winner, representing outstanding service to her organization, to the community as a whole, and to Zonta’s goal of improving the lives of women and girls.
The award is named for Carmen Sarro, a longtime Zonta member whose wide range of community service epitomized the well-rounded community volunteer. Her daughter, second generation Zontian Christine Sexton, will make the presentation in honor of her late mother.
Tickets to the event are $55 per person if postmarked and paid before February 16, and $65 thereafter; March 3 is the final reservation deadline. Actual nominees are guests of Zonta. Payment can be made online at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service or by a check made payable to Zonta Club of SCV Foundation and mailed to event co-chair Mary Ree at the address on the reservation form which has been mailed to each nominating organization. Further information can be obtained on the Zonta website at http://www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.

