Twenty Nominated for Zonta’s Women in Service Celebration
Twenty outstanding community volunteers have been nominated by local non-profit organizations to be honored at the annual Women in Service Celebration sponsored by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at The Oaks, (formerly Valencia TPC Golf Club). Tickets are now available for members of the nominating organization or friends of the nominees who would like to attend in support of the honorees. Nominees themselves are guests of Zonta at the event.
This year’s nominees represent 20 local non-profit organizations: AAUW (American Association of University Women); American Cancer Society; Assistance League; Blue Star Mothers; Bridge to Home; Child and Family Center; Circle of Hope; Family Promise; Fostering Youth Independence; Henry Mayo Hospital Auxiliary; Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation; Henry Mayo Hospital Home Tour; PFLAG; Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; SCV Boys and Girls Club; Single Mothers Outreach; Soroptimist International of Greater SCV; Soroptimist International of Valencia; Straightening Reins; and WISH (Wm. S. Hart Foundation).
The March 16 event includes a buffet brunch, prize drawings, a marketplace featuring vendors whose merchandise supports women’s causes, and presentation of all 20 nominees and their nominating organizations. At the end of the program, one of the honorees will be named the 2019 Carmen Sarro Community Service Award winner, representing outstanding service to her organization, to the community as a whole, and to Zonta’s goal of improving the lives of women and girls.
The award is named for Carmen Sarro, a longtime Zonta member whose wide range of community service epitomized the well-rounded community volunteer. Her daughter, second generation Zontian Christine Sexton, will make the presentation in honor of her late mother.
Tickets to the event are $55 per person if postmarked and paid before February 16, and $65 thereafter; March 3 is the final reservation deadline. Actual nominees are guests of Zonta. Payment can be made online at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service or by a check made payable to Zonta Club of SCV Foundation and mailed to event co-chair Mary Ree at the address on the reservation form which has been mailed to each nominating organization. Further information can be obtained on the Zonta website at http://www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – February 2019
Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 29-years old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We...read more
SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner – February 2019
Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. The cover stars are Brian Koegle, Julie Sturgeon, Kevin McDonald, Michel Delcros, Nola Aronson, Alexander Hafizi, Tracy Hauser and Amanda Benson. The SCV Senior Center and...read more
Feeling Lucky? Bowling for Hope is March 17
Circle of Hope is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their 6th Annual Bowling for Hope! This fun event is open to all – families, teams, cross-town rivals, etc. We’ll be wearin’ the green as we throw down the boards on St. Paddy’s Day! • What:...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE