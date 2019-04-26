ALLBRiGHT 1-800-PAINTING : To Give Away $100,000 in Painting Services to Local Homeowners and Non-Profit Organizations
As a local business and community partner, ALLBRiGHT 1-800-PAINTING is pleased to announce a giveaway of $100,000 worth of free painting services and materials to local Santa Clarita Valley homeowners and nonprofit organizations in need.
The giveaway will span the course of a few years, divided into four separate giveaways each worth $25,000.
ALLBRiGHT is currently accepting nominations for their first painting giveaway, focused on local nonprofit organizations.
“Our company culture is centered around the happiness of both our customers and employees. We also want our local community to be happy that we’re here as well, which is why we are so passionate about giving back” says Joshua Abramson, founder of ALLBRiGHT 1-800-PAINTING.
To nominate a nonprofit organization in need of painting services, ALLBRiGHT is asking organizations to submit a 60-second amateur video of why they deserve the $25,000 giveaway.
To learn more or to submit a video, please visit ALLBRiGHT’s website at: https://www.allbrightpainting.com/paint-it-forward/
The Paint-It-Forward movement was started by Abramson in 2005. Since completing the first Paint-It-Forward 13 years ago, and with other painting contractors joining the movement, combined efforts have reached a goal of over $1,000,000 worth of free painting services and materials delivered to communities across the U.S. and Canada.
Past nonprofit Paint-It-Forward recipients include The Children’s Hunger Fund, SCV Food Pantry, Partners for Potential, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Crossroads Community Church, and more.
ALLBRiGHT 1-800-PAINTING is a commercial and residential painting company, serving the Greater Los Angeles Area since 1987.
