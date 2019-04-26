Hoedown for Hope: A BBQ Competition

April 26, 2019

On September 14, Circle of Hope will be hosting Hoedown for Hope. This event features family fun, live music and dancing, BBQ and pie competition, and will include a Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the Back Porch Music and anticipates approximately 200 guests at this event. There is a $1,000 up for grabs for the winner of the BBQ Competition, so we expect to have the best of the best come out and show us how it’s done. Have a sweet tooth? We will have a Pie competition and we shall see if our very own Pam Ripling can hang on to her title.
This year’s Chairs are Alexander Hafizi, Rebecca DeLuca, and Caren Kahan. “We three have the same vision of making this annual fun for the whole family tradition. We are looking for more sponsors, and more community members to help raise awareness for this beautiful organization,” states Caren Kahan. We, with our title Sponsor, Nola Aronson from SCV Advanced Audiology, are calling for our local home grillers and bakers to participate and show off their skills.
The funds raised will go towards supporting members of our community who are fighting their battle with cancer. Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. With our Cancer Wellness Center, Hope’s Haven, we are able to give patients, families, and survivors support right here in our community. “After launching Hope’s Haven, we have had an outpouring of support from our local community, and it’s been so amazing. The city has truly embraced Circle of Hope and Hope’s Haven with open arms,” states Alexander Hafizi.
“Our hope is to bring more awareness in our local community about all that Circle of Hope is currently providing truly changing lives of those fighting Cancer and their families,” states Rebecca DeLuca.
Tickets are $70 for VIP, $40 for General Admission, $10 for kids 3 to 12 and can be purchased on the website. If you are interested in more information, please visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/hoedown.
For more information about Hoedown for Hope contact Caren Kahan, Alexander Hafizi and Rebecca DeLuca, Co-Chairs, at caren.kahan@bsci.com, alex@santaclaritamagazine.com or rebeccadelucakw@gmail.com

