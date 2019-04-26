Taste of the Town – May 5, 2019

Highlights of the Day

Win a Princess Cruises MedallionClass Vacation for Two!

Princess Cruises offers a MedallionClass™ Vacation powered by the OceanMedallion for two guests in a balcony stateroom valued at $5,000. See details: www.tasteofthetown.com and click Win A Cruise. Tickets are $50 each, or 3 tickets for $100 and are available at the event. Winner does not need to be present to win. For pre-event ticket sales, contact Cheryl Jones at Child & Family Center to purchase tickets: 661-259-9439.

Mobile Bidding Silent Auction

Bid on some exciting auction items all via your cell phone. The auction opens online on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. and continues throughout the Taste of the Town event. Can’t attend the event? You can still bid and win great items! Check it out and register here: www.bidpal.net/tasteofthetown2019.

Mark LeVang & Friends Returns

Back again this year is crowd favorite Mark LeVang and his band. The stellar group of musicians has toured with a long list of artists and is featured in numerous motion pictures including Coco, Frozen, Star Trek, Star Wars, Incredibles Two and a plethora of others! And Mark’s lineup of singers are the “who’s who“ of vocal talent worldwide!

Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend

Here’s your chance to win a beautiful diamond pendant courtesy of local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry. Just $25 per ticket, and you receive a complimentary glass of champagne! Winner need not be present. Purchase tickets pre-event call: Cheryl Jones 661-259-9439.