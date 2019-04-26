Taste of the Town – May 5, 2019
Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 31st Annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 5 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Held at the Southern California Innovation Park in Valencia, 25134 Rye Canyon Loop, guests enjoy delectable samples from over 40 restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price.
All tickets are $125 per person, and offer a variety of open table seating options. Sponsorships are also available starting at $1,500 for a table of ten, with assigned seating. The event is adults 21+ only.
All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center, which provides emotional and behavioral therapy, substance use treatment and domestic violence services for 800 individuals in Santa Clarita each month.
The success of Taste of the Town relies a great deal on the generosity of our sponsors. The Bank of Santa Clarita returns as the event Title Sponsor, joined by many other community businesses.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit www.tasteofthetown.com.
Highlights of the Day
Win a Princess Cruises MedallionClass Vacation for Two!
Princess Cruises offers a MedallionClass™ Vacation powered by the OceanMedallion for two guests in a balcony stateroom valued at $5,000. See details: www.tasteofthetown.com and click Win A Cruise. Tickets are $50 each, or 3 tickets for $100 and are available at the event. Winner does not need to be present to win. For pre-event ticket sales, contact Cheryl Jones at Child & Family Center to purchase tickets: 661-259-9439.
Mobile Bidding Silent Auction
Bid on some exciting auction items all via your cell phone. The auction opens online on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. and continues throughout the Taste of the Town event. Can’t attend the event? You can still bid and win great items! Check it out and register here: www.bidpal.net/tasteofthetown2019.
Mark LeVang & Friends Returns
Back again this year is crowd favorite Mark LeVang and his band. The stellar group of musicians has toured with a long list of artists and is featured in numerous motion pictures including Coco, Frozen, Star Trek, Star Wars, Incredibles Two and a plethora of others! And Mark’s lineup of singers are the “who’s who“ of vocal talent worldwide!
Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend
Here’s your chance to win a beautiful diamond pendant courtesy of local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry. Just $25 per ticket, and you receive a complimentary glass of champagne! Winner need not be present. Purchase tickets pre-event call: Cheryl Jones 661-259-9439.
