Wednesday’s Aren’t Just “Hump Day” Anymore in SCV!
The Summit Food Truck Fest is happening Wednesdays from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse parking lot at 24600 West Del Monte Drive in Valencia. We have tables and chairs for your convenience. Grab a seat, talk with friends and neighbors and enjoy food from some of LA’s best food trucks! Different gourmet food trucks every Wednesday evening through August! Summit Food Truck Fest is an HOA sponsored event presented for the SCV community. A percentage of the evening’s sales is donated to the Valencia Summit Seals Swim Team. Everyone is invited and we appreciate your support! Some of the truck are subject to change.
For more information and to keep up-to-date on all things Summit Food Truck Fest go to www.facebook.com/pg/SummitFoodTruckFest.
May 1:
Phillyfornia Steaks – phillyfornia.com
Roni Macaroni – ronimacaronifoodtruck.com
Cravin’ Crabcake – cravincrabcakes.com
Tikiz Shaved Ice – Tikiz.com
May 8:
Grilled Cheese Truck- thegrilledcheesetruck.com
Oaxaca On Wheels – oaxacaonwheelsfoodtruck.com
Sweet Beams- sweetbeamsvalencia.com
May 15:
KimBob-Rex – facebook.com/KimBob-Rex
Jack Fruit Cafe – jackfruitcafe.com
Tikiz Shaved Ice – Tikiz.com
May 22:
Rodney’s Ribs – rodneysribs.com
Patty Wagon – pattywagonburgers.com
May 29:
The Fat Queso – thefatqueso.com
Pacific Pizza Co. – facebook.com/pacificpizzaco
Dreamy Creations- dreamycreations.com
