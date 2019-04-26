Why I Relay
The SCV unit of the American Cancer Society is holding its annual Relay For Life on May 18-19 at Central Park and it will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s event with its “Game Over, Cancer!” theme promises to be fun, uplifting and successful. This is due to the tireless efforts of the Event Leadership Team (ELT). Hosting the 2 day event requires year round planning and thorough organization. The team meticulously coordinates the details of the event and assigns committees to handle each component.
Cass Stauffer and Leslie Borgen, co-chairs of this year’s Relay, are both cancer survivors. Cass, who has participated in Relay since 2001, says she “will Relay until cancer is in the history books.” Leslie and her sister were both diagnosed with cancer just 3 months apart, and Leslie says she Relays for caregivers and in hope for a cure. Emily Curren and Joel Spunt, co-leads of the Survivors Appreciation Committee were both diagnosed with cancer in their youth, Joel at 23 years and Emily at only 23 months. Joel Relays because he wants to help people have a better chance at life. Emily says, “I Relay in hopes that my children’s children will live in a cancer-free world.” The Survivor Appreciation Committee is hosting a free Pre-Relay Survivor and Caregiver Dinner event on May 4 from 6-8 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country. All survivors and caregivers are invited to attend and can RSVP to emily@scvrelay.org.
These volunteers are some of the survivor leaders who make up the 32 member ELT. Of that group, 8 are survivors. Yet what impresses Leslie is the number of Leadership Team members who are not survivors. She says, “This touches my heart because it’s not just survivors who are committed to this cause. It’s an entire community. We’re all in this together.” Relay exemplifies selfless and compassionate community members who have dedicated themselves to uplifting patients, supporting caregivers and ending suffering. Cass adds, “We’ve all gone through hardships and we want others to have better support and be better prepared than we were.” The co-chairs invite anyone interested in making a difference to join the ELT. If your life has been touched by cancer, volunteer with Relay. We will continue the fight. That’s why we Relay.
For more information about Relay and a calendar of events and fundraisers, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.
