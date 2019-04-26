Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof … Dine on the Roof, A Collaborative Experience is being held on May 16, 2019 on top of Macy’s parking structure at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The event, starting at 6:30 pm, will feature at least six food courses prepared by local chefs paired with many wines from our handpicked winemakers. In addition, this year we are adding wines for the appetizer hour donated by private wine enthusiasts. Local favorite Lance Allyn will provide live music. Up to twelve winemakers and vintners will be seated among our guests to answer questions about the wines. Only 200 tickets will be sold.

“This was so popular for our first year that we had to bring it back again this year,” says Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the WiSH Education Foundation. “It’s a great way for our community to really enjoy and spoil themselves and support our local students.”

Created by Eve Bushman of Eve Bushman Consulting, the event is also hosted by Marlee Lauffer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Steve Lemley of Pulchella Winery. Tickets are $125 and available now at www.WiSHscv.org.

Lemley added, “This is a wonderful opportunity for us as winemakers to share our wines as paired with food that presents them well. To be able to sit among the diners is yet another great occasion to share our knowledge and toast to a wonderful spring evening.” Adds Bushman, “We try to bring something new to these events every year and I think we’ve succeeded in doing that. The response has been incredibly positive and we look forward to another successful event for everyone involved.”

Currently, participants include Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Nealie’s Skillet, Olive Terrace, Honu Coffee, Greater Pacific, Newhall Press Room, Marston’s, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company and Smokin Bar-B-Quties. Wineries include Pulchella Winery, Dusty Nabor Wines, The Blending Lab, Pagter Brothers, Triassic Vineyards, Ascension Cellars, Byron Blatty Wines, Hoi Polloi Winery, Parhelion Cellars, Two Papas Wines, Mystic Hills Winery and Golden Star Vineyards.

Each course is presented with a wine – paired by Lemley and Bushman – and single menu card that lists the dish, chef, restaurant, winery, wine and winemaker. As the dishes are served our chefs and winemakers are invited to introduce the course and the wine respectively.

We want to promote our generous wineries and restaurants as much as we can and ask that our guests take the menu cards home with them so they can reach out to the restaurants and wineries that they enjoyed.

We ask that our guests be responsible; this is a 21 and over event. Westfield is allowing cars to be parked overnight in the garage and Hyatt Regency Valencia, only steps away from our roof, is offering a special rate of $109 for our guests. Simply call the Hyatt at 661-799-1234 and ask for the “Rooftop” rate.

We appreciate our sponsors Westfield Valencia Town Center, Eve Bushman Consulting, Santa Clarita Magazine, SOS Entertainment, and Jennifer Ramos Social Conduit. Our restaurant prep tent coordinator will again be the amazing Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille.

For more information on ticketing and sponsorships, please contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org or go to www.wishscv.org.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie