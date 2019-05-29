2019-20 Season at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center The Beach Boys, Rick Springfield, David Spade and Travis Tritt

If the 2019-20 Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) season is any indication, there’s no reason to leave the Santa Clarita Valley in search for quality entertainment from internationally acclaimed acts and artists.

The PAC’s lineup features a wide range of talented performers and musicians, as well as family-friendly programs, as part of its College of the Canyons Presents season.

Other acts and artists visiting the PAC this season include: Red Hot Chilli Pipers; Santa Clarita International Guitar Festival; Stunt Dog Experience, Dinosaur World Live!

“This year’s PAC season is one not to be missed,” said Lindsay Gambini, PAC director. “We are very excited to offer high-quality entertainment for audience members of all ages.”

As in years past, the PAC will also host a number of College of the Canyons theatre, music and dance department productions, as well as other community group performances.

PAC series ticket package sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11.

Individual ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person at the PAC box office.

For more information about the PAC 2019-20 season or to purchase tickets please visit www.canyonsPAC.com or call the PAC box office at 661-362-5304.

Highlighting the 2019-20 PAC schedule are performances by:

Grammy Award-winner Rick Springfield — September 13, 2019

Comedian David Spade— October 19, 2019

The Beach Boys Christmas Tour—December 4, 2019

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live– December 18, 2019

Laser Spectacular Featuring the Music of Pink Floyd —January 11, 2020

Llama Llama Live– February 9, 2020

Grammy Award-winner and country music legend Travis Tritt —February 18, 2020