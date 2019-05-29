2019 Concerts in the Park Lineup Released!

City’s Concerts in the Park Return to Central Park July 6 to August 24

The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will return this summer with a variety of acts that everyone can jam out to each Saturday night. The stage will light up on Saturday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m. for the first show of the 2019 season at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. With tributes to the Spice Girls, Queen and more, and original music by the band Prussia, this year’s lineup will be one for the Concerts in the Park hall of fame!

Fan favorites are returning to the Concerts in the Park stage, as well as new acts looking to wow the crowd. Here is the full list of dates and performers:

The City’s annual Concerts in the Park series will take center stage at Central Park every Saturday night from July 6 through August 24. Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the good weather and great music with family and friends all summer long.

Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets so they can sit back and enjoy the show. A variety of food vendors will be on site selling concessions and snacks to complete the concert-going experience.

For more information on Concerts in the Park, visit www.santa-clarita.com/concerts.

July 6

Wannabe: A Tribute to Spice Girls

July 13

Surf City Allstars: A Tribute to the Beach Boys

July 20

Prussia

July 27

Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen

August 3

Mirage: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

August 10

Grateful Shred: A Tribute to Grateful Dead

August 17

The Replicas: Party Music

August 24

Erotic City: A Tribute to Prince