2019 Concerts in the Park Lineup Released!

by | May 29, 2019 | Community

City’s Concerts in the Park Return to Central Park July 6 to August 24
The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will return this summer with a variety of acts that everyone can jam out to each Saturday night. The stage will light up on Saturday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m. for the first show of the 2019 season at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. With tributes to the Spice Girls, Queen and more, and original music by the band Prussia, this year’s lineup will be one for the Concerts in the Park hall of fame!
Fan favorites are returning to the Concerts in the Park stage, as well as new acts looking to wow the crowd. Here is the full list of dates and performers:
The City’s annual Concerts in the Park series will take center stage at Central Park every Saturday night from July 6 through August 24. Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the good weather and great music with family and friends all summer long.
Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets so they can sit back and enjoy the show. A variety of food vendors will be on site selling concessions and snacks to complete the concert-going experience.
For more information on Concerts in the Park, visit www.santa-clarita.com/concerts.

July 6
Wannabe: A Tribute to Spice Girls
July 13
Surf City Allstars: A Tribute to the Beach Boys
July 20
Prussia
July 27
Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen
August 3
Mirage: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
August 10
Grateful Shred: A Tribute to Grateful Dead
August 17
The Replicas: Party Music
August 24
Erotic City: A Tribute to Prince

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p2

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p2

Wannabe: A Tribute to Spice Girls

SurfCity_logo_web

SurfCity_logo_web

Surf City Allstars: A Tribute to the Beach Boys

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p3

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p3

Prussia

QN-Band-Promo-2013

QN-Band-Promo-2013

Queen Nation: A Tribute to the music of Queen

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p6

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p6

Erotic City: A Tribute to Prince

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p4

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p4

Mirage: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p5

COM-ConcertsinthePark-p5

Grateful Shred: A Tribute to Grateful Dead

Replicas-music

Replicas-music

The Replicas: Party Music

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442