2019 Concerts in the Park Lineup Released!
City’s Concerts in the Park Return to Central Park July 6 to August 24
The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will return this summer with a variety of acts that everyone can jam out to each Saturday night. The stage will light up on Saturday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m. for the first show of the 2019 season at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. With tributes to the Spice Girls, Queen and more, and original music by the band Prussia, this year’s lineup will be one for the Concerts in the Park hall of fame!
Fan favorites are returning to the Concerts in the Park stage, as well as new acts looking to wow the crowd. Here is the full list of dates and performers:
The City’s annual Concerts in the Park series will take center stage at Central Park every Saturday night from July 6 through August 24. Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the good weather and great music with family and friends all summer long.
Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets so they can sit back and enjoy the show. A variety of food vendors will be on site selling concessions and snacks to complete the concert-going experience.
For more information on Concerts in the Park, visit www.santa-clarita.com/concerts.
July 6
Wannabe: A Tribute to Spice Girls
July 13
Surf City Allstars: A Tribute to the Beach Boys
July 20
Prussia
July 27
Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen
August 3
Mirage: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
August 10
Grateful Shred: A Tribute to Grateful Dead
August 17
The Replicas: Party Music
August 24
Erotic City: A Tribute to Prince
