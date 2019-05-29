40 Under Forty
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Magazine are proud to announce this year’s 10th annual 40 Under Forty Co-Chairs are Chelsea Orzechowski, Daniela Echaiz, and Koren Young. 40 Under Forty honors individuals (from ages 21-39) that are dedicated, passionate, and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities. Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to partner and support JCI Santa Clarita in their efforts to acknowledge and promote the next generation of leaders and do-gooders.
Nomination submissions for this year’s 40 Under Forty event will open on July 1, 2019. Stay tuned for more details and event updates by following them on: http://scv40underforty.com/, Facebook, and Twitter or on JCI Santa’s website: https://www.jcisantaclarita.com/, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Each nominee must meet the following criteria:
1. Must be between 21 and 39 years of age as of November 2019
2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life
3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley
4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree
Interested in supporting JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine’s 40 under Forty event? We are accepting sponsorships for the Nominee Mixer, Alumni Mixer and revamped awards show and after party. With the support of our community sponsors, we have been able to keep this event going since 2009, and appreciate each and every helping hand.
What is JCI Santa Clarita?
JCI Santa Clarita is the premier membership-based non-profit organization for young, active citizens between ages 21-40 who are dedicated to creating a positive change in our community. Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, our chapter seeks to strengthen this network by spotlighting the actions of its young, emerging leaders. For more information go to www.scv40underforty.com.
