6th Annual Youth Project Golf Classic Underway
The Youth Project and Re/Max of Valencia and Santa Clarita is proud to announce the 6th Annual Golf Classic to be held at The Oaks Club at Valencia, on Monday, June 10.
Over 100 golfers will take to the links at the beautiful Oaks Club in Valencia for a day of golf, great food, great friends and a great cause. For the sixth straight year, David Rendall, Owner of Re/Max of Valencia and Santa Clarita will serve as the Presenting/Hope Sponsor.
“The 6th Annual Golf Classic has continued to attract a new group of supporters each year” said Kim Goldman, Executive Director since 2005. “For us, it’s great outreach to local business and people that may not know about us and for the golfers, they get to play on a beautiful, private course and help make a difference in the lives of so many teens.”
In past years, this event has raised more than $35,000 for the Santa Clarita Youth Project; the goal for this year is $55,000. Golfers will compete in an 18-hole four player scramble as well as have a chance to win a car at the Toyota at the Hole-In-One challenge. Golfers will receive access to golf cart and range balls, continental breakfast (hosted by Sonja Randall from Smokin’ Bar-B-Queties), on-course lunch, post-round buffet and awards reception.
“I am grateful that so many people come together each year to play and lend their support for an organization I believe in so deeply and that does so much for the teens of Santa Clarita. It’s a great networking event, but also a perfect way to have fun. Thank you in advance for your support, don’t forget 100 percent of the proceeds benefit our community and our teens. See you there.” says Kathy Watterson, Event Co-Chair, Youth Project Board Member and local real estate broker with Re/Max of Valencia and Santa Clarita.
The Youth Project is celebrating more than 18 years of successfully providing free services to teens in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since their doors opened in 2000, The Youth Project has assisted more than 35,000 local families, including 29,000 youth and 5,500 adults. In 2017/2018, with services in six high schools and four junior high campuses, the Youth Project provided more than 3,000 hours of service to over 1000 young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley with serious life challenges, including depression, suicide, grief/loss, peer pressure and drug/alcohol abuse, said Goldman.
Sponsors (at time of print) include: Hope Sponsor: Re/Max of Valencia and Santa Clarita; Inspire Sponsor: Augusta Financial, California Resources Corporation; Empower Sponsor: Oak Ridge Landscape, Randall Winter Construction; Cart Sponsor: Janelle Koester/Shipper Financial, AQMS, Federal Escrow Inc.; Host Tee Sponsors: City 1st Mortgage, Cutco, Escrow Advantage, Wyland Plumbing; Tee Sponsors: Bish Law.
The Youth Project helps kids facing such serious issues as drug/alcohol abuse, anger, family issues, peer pressure, grief/loss, domestic violence, bullying, suicide, depression, etc. The Youth Project offers free, bilingual, one-to-one or group counseling, and provides outreach and education at junior high and high school campuses in the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information, about the SCV Youth Project, visit www.HelpNotHassle.org.
