Circle of Hope Finds New Executive Director

After announcing the retirement of Executive Director Pam Ripling, board members at Circle of Hope, Inc., launched an immediate search for a new Executive Director. While several excellent candidates were identified, the challenge was answered from within their own boardroom. Circle of Hope is excited to announce the hiring of current board member and long-time volunteer and supporter, Laura Kirchhoff.

Laura joined the Circle of Hope board in 2016 after an already impressive history of service within the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit arena. Prior to joining the board, Laura leant her talents for fundraising and silent auction success to the organization’s signature events, Vine2Wine and Afternoon Tea, where she has volunteered since 2011. Her vast experience in nonprofit management, successful business development history and significant connection to the SCV community made her the obvious choice for the position of leading the nonprofit to new levels.

Laura explains her joy at being offered the role of Executive Director. “As a proud and long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, I have been privileged to be involved with many non-profit organizations here in our community. Being involved with Circle of Hope for the past 8 years as a board member and volunteer, I have always been honored to represent and serve our organization in that capacity. When asked if I was interested in serving the organization in a new capacity, I was thrilled to be given the privilege and opportunity to serve the organization as Executive Director and look forward to serving Circle of Hope and Hope’s Haven, along with the clients and families that our organization serves, in this new and exciting position.”

“The board looks forward to working with Laura in her new role,” shares board president Taylor Kellstrom. “We have the utmost confidence in her abilities to maintain and build upon the atmosphere of growth and stability we’ve enjoyed, and to do so with compassion and dedication to our mission.”

Laura and her family make their home in Valencia, California. She will join the staff on May 6 and assume the title of Executive Director on June 1, at which time Pam Ripling will move to the role of Executive Director Emerita until her retirement on June 30th. “I couldn’t be happier with the board’s selection,” says Pam. “Laura and I have already worked side-by-side for many years. Her love for our organization and her deep knowledge of, and appreciation for, our history are huge pluses. It gives me great comfort to leave Circle of Hope in her capable hands.”

Laura Kirchhoff can be reached at 661-254-5218. She will be headquartered at Circle of Hope’s office at 23033 Lyons Avenue, Suite 3 in Newhall.