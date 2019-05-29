Fight the Stigma Against Mental Health

 Join us on June 8, at Sierra Hills Pool Club at 28616 Kenroy Avenue in Canyon Country for a night of live music, art presentations, interactive activities and more! The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is meant to open up and support the conversations of mental health challenges and celebrate art as a form of coping and expression of one’s experiences.
As someone who has lived with anxiety, panic disorder, and depression for years, it has become my mission, as an artist, to create an environment of openness and empathy within the mental health community. I utilize song-writing and performing as a source of coping with these challenges, as well as a form of expression – to share my experiences with others and help people feel less alone.
De-stigmatizing the conversation surrounding mental health challenges is essential to building a stronger community, which is why I’m starting with my own. I’m proud to call Santa Clarita my home and to make an impact on its views and values of the mental health community. Whether it be yourself or someone else in your life, ALL people are affected by mental health. Having the confidence and tools to start the conversation can change someone’s life.
Live performances by Karli Webster, Brooke Simpson, The Nova Darlings, Britton Buchanan and more! Featured artists include Paula Neves, Cece Kang, Noa Elena, and more!
All ages welcome. This event is free, but you must have tickets upon entry, due to limited availability. This event was made possible thanks to the California Mental Health Services Authority.
Tickets are available here:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fightthestigma-tickets-61716305130?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

