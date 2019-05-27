Keeping Santa Clarita Prepared Commando Military Surplus
Commando Military Surplus has a long-standing history with Santa Clarita, established around 1980. They specialize in selling military apparel and camping gear as well as provide excellent customer service to our veterans and community.
“We do greatly appreciate our clientele’s loyalty,” says owner and veteran Joe Gomez.
Providing quality Military surplus, tactical gear, and emergency preparedness supplies to Santa Clarita, Commando Military Surplus is also a proud supporter of the U.S. Combat Wounded Veteran with Nine Line Apparel. According to the website, “In the military, a Nine Line is a medevac request for a soldier that is injured on the battlefield. To soldiers, a Nine Line symbolizes patriotism, hope, and trust in one’s countrymen.” It’s an important part of Joe’s mission owning the shop to support Veterans, employ Veterans and promote brands that share in his same message of patriotism.
“Joe really helped me out when I was in a bind. The Colonel, who runs the ROTC program, decides to make a uniform change with less than three months left in the year. Thanks buddy. Sure, I don’t mind buying another set of boots for my daughter in ROTC. With only days left before an event Joe made a special order and had them shipped next day air via Fed Ex. These boots were very specific and no other stores in the valley or Los Angeles carried them. Joe carried them and he came through like a champ. Customer service at its best. I will be returning to purchase some of the Nine Line clothing line too. Very happy with my experience here.” Dean P. Santa Clarita via Yelp.com
Commando Military Surplus is located at 24319 Main Street in Newhall; 661-259-7440. Visit Commandomilitarysurplus.net.
