Monthly Message from the Mayor Mayor Marsha McLean
Summer means hot temperatures, splashing in the pool and hopefully a vacation. At our Santa Clarita Public Library, it also means the popular Summer Reading Program is back!
You may be interested to learn that summer reading programs originally began in the 1890s as a way to encourage school children, particularly those in urban areas – and not needed for farm work – to read during their summer vacation, explore their local library and discover a passion for reading.
Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary school-aged children, the public library is a community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs – all in air-conditioned comfort.
This year get ready to blast off for excitement as your child discovers A Universe of Stories. This year’s theme embraces everything outer space. From rocket science to astronaut ice cream, your child will enjoy reading along with fun activities and engaging events.
Teens and adults can also get in on the fun. Teen events include “Out of this World Painting” where they get to create glowing works of art with a black light and make their own bath products with “Intergalactic Soap and Bath Fizzers.” For adults, crafts really blast off with constellation embroidery in “Stitch the Stars” and other worldly jewelry with “Nebula Bubble Pendant.”
There are also opportunities to win prizes by completing the Five Book Summer Challenge. Help your child register by going to www.SCVSummerReading.com. Once they’ve read the books, log back in and show the books as read! Kids can earn digital badges by completing missions online and then visit their local library branch to pick up prizes!
There is a whole new Universe of Stories to discover this summer at your Santa Clarita Public Library. Prepare for lift off!
