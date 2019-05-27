What’s New in Old Town Newhall?
There is always a new experience to enjoy in Old Town Newhall. If you haven’t been lately…there is no doubt a new restaurant, tasting room or boutique has popped up on Main Street since your last visit.
The City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events are in full swing, making Thursdays the most anticipated day of the week in Santa Clarita. SENSES block parties continue to be a community favorite on the third Thursday of the month, from March through October. Offering a unique theme each month, they transform Main Street into a full sensory experience with something for the whole family. If you want to check out some of the local up-and-coming musical talent, pop into The MAIN for Note by Note on the second Thursday of the month. You can check out the full line up of Thursdays@Newhall fun by visiting www.ThursdaysAtNewhall.com.
Arts and culture are flourishing in the premier Arts and Entertainment District of Santa Clarita. Old Town Newhall is home to The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Soon, you will also be able to take in silver screen performances as the Laemmle Newhall art house movie theatre is well under construction on the redevelopment block, right next to the new City-owned parking structure.
Also, on that redevelopment block – Newhall Crossings has taken shape. The mixed-use development will feature 47 residential units with ground-level shops and eateries, along with a public plaza.
With so much that is new in Old Town Newhall, don’t forget the rich western heritage that shaped the area. You can travel back in time at Heritage Junction at William S. Hart Park, and explore the Saugus Train Station and the Hart Mansion. The acclaimed William S. Hart Museum is open to the public for guided tours and features a spectacular collection of western art, Native American artifacts and mementos of early Hollywood. For more information, please visit www.HartMuseum.org.
It is an exciting time for this historic neighborhood, as current revitalization finds harmony with echoes of decades past. Come explore all Old Town Newhall has to offer and make sure to visit frequently. You never know what new experience you may discover. Visit www.oldtownnewhall.com to plan your day or night on the town!
ADVERTISE WITH US
Insurance for All Facets of Life State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues helps you protect the ones you love
A 20-year financial industry veteran, State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when advising families on the appropriate insurance coverage to protect their assets. Helping customers with auto, homeowners, renters, health,...read more
Serving up Smoking Hot Cuisine In the Heart of Old Town Newhall
Smokehouse on Main is thrilled to bring Southern style Barbecue cuisine to SoCal! Slow smoked meats using their secret Southern smoke spices, traditional southern sides with a gourmet twist, and 24 craft beers on tap will be sure to satisfy your palate! Add to that...read more
Newhall Press Room is proud to be serving the Santa Clarita community
Since we opened, we became the 2018 élite Magazine Ultimate Wine Bar, added live music to Friday and Saturday night, had multiple guest vineyard tastings, become Telco Brewery’s Monday through Thursday tap room and expanded our wine education program to two times a...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE