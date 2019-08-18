18th Annual Women’s Film Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall LUNAFEST: Short Films By, For, About Women®

by | Aug 29, 2019 | Community

 LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) at Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall on September 13, 2019. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which begins at 5:45 p.m.
This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through eight short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
Among the eight short films to be shown at the event is “The Final Show”, starring Marion Ross of the famous “Happy Days” television series. This film prompts the following questions:
“Who would you choose to spend eternity with, asks her hairdresser of 50 years, in this hilarious short film? Is it her husband, her ex-husband, or is it her high-school sweetheart.? Is it bachelor number 1, 2, or 3? Who will get the final rose from her, like in the scenes in the TV series “The Bachelor”? Who will Betty Schwartz choose to be her true companion for eternity?”
Discover who will be the choice for Betty Schwartz to spend eternity with! You will be surprised and amused in this funny, short LUNAFEST film!
LUNAFEST, established in 2000 by LUNA, makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, connects women, their stories and causes through film. A portion of the proceeds from these films help support Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. The remaining proceeds are used to support Zonta Club’s programs and projects.
Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA®, The Whole Nutrition Bar, has raised more than $4 Million for nonprofit organizations across the US and Canada.
Three of the films were created by women who live in, or are from, the Los Angeles Area – a place that supports creative talent. Grab your friends and join us in sharing a memorable evening with others who attend this intriguing and thought-provoking series of films created by, for and about women!
For more information, please visit www.scvzonta.org/lunafest.

