26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer on September 21.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. They are a local non-profit for children’s cancer and are pleased to be able to once again host this exciting event. The date for this year’s gala dinner and charity auction is Saturday, September 21. The event will once again be held at the Mann Biomedical Park now known as the Southern California Innovation Park.

The event, which the community has come to look forward to each year, will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a delicious dinner catered by Salt Creek Grill, and the opportunity to bid on many interesting and unique auction items, as well as a performance by the Radical 80’s- a high energy band playing our favorite tunes from the 80’s.

Although the Michael Hoefflin Foundation focuses on fundraising efforts throughout the year, Evening Under the Stars is critical in raising funds to help drive the foundation’s mission to provide support to children and their families facing the emotional and financial difficulties of pediatric cancer.

“We are grateful for the support of our community, said Gillian Stone, MHF’s executive director. “This is our chance to give the community that we so appreciate a beautiful, memorable and hopefully inspiring evening, and let people know about why we need the support we do,” she said.

To find out more about this magical evening, please visit www.mhf.org for ticket information and to discover what the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is doing in our community.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation that provides financial and emotional support to children and their families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. We strive to educate the public and provide grant funding for innovative research to accelerate progress in the fight against pediatric cancer.

For more information visit www.mhf.org.

