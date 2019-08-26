26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer on September 21.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. They are a local non-profit for children’s cancer and are pleased to be able to once again host this exciting event. The date for this year’s gala dinner and charity auction is Saturday, September 21. The event will once again be held at the Mann Biomedical Park now known as the Southern California Innovation Park.
The event, which the community has come to look forward to each year, will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a delicious dinner catered by Salt Creek Grill, and the opportunity to bid on many interesting and unique auction items, as well as a performance by the Radical 80’s- a high energy band playing our favorite tunes from the 80’s.
Although the Michael Hoefflin Foundation focuses on fundraising efforts throughout the year, Evening Under the Stars is critical in raising funds to help drive the foundation’s mission to provide support to children and their families facing the emotional and financial difficulties of pediatric cancer.
“We are grateful for the support of our community, said Gillian Stone, MHF’s executive director. “This is our chance to give the community that we so appreciate a beautiful, memorable and hopefully inspiring evening, and let people know about why we need the support we do,” she said.
To find out more about this magical evening, please visit www.mhf.org for ticket information and to discover what the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is doing in our community.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation that provides financial and emotional support to children and their families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. We strive to educate the public and provide grant funding for innovative research to accelerate progress in the fight against pediatric cancer.
For more information visit www.mhf.org.
Dance The Night Away With Music from the Radical 80’s
On our cover this month:
(L-R) Front Row: Kennedy, Bella, Kailyn and Alina
Second row: Kylie, Robbie Fercano the Lead Vocalist and
Guitarist, Carin Misterly a Vocalist and Kaden
Thrid Row: Bryce, Neal Williams on Bass, Alan Evrard the Lead Guitarist, Darren Augustus on Drums
Fourth Row: Alexis, Addison, William, Sarah, Abigail, Yadira
Back Row Angel, Lisa Fercano, Greg Amsler,
Sue Hoefflin and Connor.
Not pictured Nathalie Mathews a Vocalist
photos by Joie de Vivre photographie
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2019
A big shout out to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for letting us shoot our cover at their beautiful “freshly carpeted” facility. We struggle every year to find a “cool” spot to take our cover photograph for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and...read more
SCV 40 Under Forty 2019 Nominees Are …
Nominations are closed, and the next class of SCV 40 Under Forty nominees is in! Below you will find the list of 96 nominees for the 2019 SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate the next generation of...read more
VIA Bash Ultimate Black & White Party
The Valley Industry Association hosts the VIA BASH on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Known for its themed galas and top entertainment, VIA delivers one of the community’s most sought after events. The celebrated theme for this year’s gala...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE