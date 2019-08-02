2nd Annual Chef Auction
For many, cooking is an extension of love. From the person preparing the food to those enjoying it, each taste is made from someone’s passion for their art. Once again feedSCV is bringing together people of the Santa Clarita Valley who share a food loving nature, in the name of charity.
Since 2015, their mission has been “to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day.”
Founded by Todd Wilson and Scott Ervin, feedSCV strives to help community members learn to cook healthier meals. With the SCV’s growing reputation as a place for “foodies” – forming a charity like this made sense.
As well-known foodies in the community (founders of the Santa Clarita Foodies groups on Facebook), Todd shared, “we really found an outpouring of support from the community” but saw there was a gap, “We have a great food pantry and an up and coming homeless assistance non-profit with Bridge to Home,” but there was no means to teach those that utilize these facilities how to make full use of them.
feedSCV however is delivering a foundation of knowledge for families in need, on how to take limited resources and create healthy eats. And, this year feedSCV started a new endeavor to provide backpacks of food to children in need every Friday as they head home from school to an uncertain weekend. feedSCV is working to make this sustainable for years to come.
Last Fall, feedSCV upped the ante with “a completely new style of event,” said Shauna Criner, advisory board member and Chair the feedSCV Chef’s Auction where amazing local chefs are auctioned off for private classes and or meals prepared in the homes of lucky winners.
This year’s feedSCV Chef Auction promises to be better than last and is on Friday, September 20th and will include some of the SCV’s best chefs. The event will be hosted at the Valencia Country Club and will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the www.scvchefauction.org and cost $75 or $110 for a VIP experience.
A special thank you to all of our sponsors NextHome Real Estate Rockstars, Logix, Wintrust – Renno team, KW Home Girls, SCV Commercial Real Estate, Damien White, Krycler, Ervin, Taubman and Katminsky, Santa Clarita Magazine & élite Magazine.
To see how you can volunteer please visit their website at: www.feedscv.org. Also, for sponsorship or donation questions, contact Shauna Criner at shauna@feedscv.org.
