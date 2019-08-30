A Note From the Publishers – September 2019
A big shout out to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for letting us shoot our cover at their beautiful “freshly carpeted” facility. We struggle every year to find a “cool” spot to take our cover photograph for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and with temperatures soaring in to the triple digits, this year was no exception. I was told that most of the children on our cover this year are in remission, so we were very thankful to hear that news. Cancer is an overwhelming, soul destroying disease, but even more so if it’s your child that is affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every child as well as their families and friends who live with this terrible disease every day. We would like to thank Radical ‘80s for taking the time to join us on our cover this month, you will be sure to enjoy their great sounds should you decide to attend the event on September 21. Please read the full story on page 20.
September is probably one of the busiest months for non-profit events in the SCV, if you read our community pages, you will be sure to have a full calendar.
Kicking off with one of our favorites, Cocktails on the Roof. A fabulous event which takes place on Macy’s parking lot roof, yes you heard me! Food, music great ambience – they even import real trees as part of their decor which looks really cool – thanks to Oakridge Landscape for letting us use your trees! The list of food vendors this year just keeps on growing so get your tickets early and support the WiSH Education Foundation.
The following day on September 7th, if you love cornhole, join in the tournament at Wolf Creek Brewery, and enjoy food trucks, silent auction and craft vendors, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. At night, visit the Hyatt Regency Valencia for the Soroptimist of Valencia’s Bras for a Cause event. Lots of beautiful ladies modeling equally beautiful custom-made bras and then auctioning them off – the bras that is – for a great cause. Every year this is a fun-filled event so don’t miss it, story is on page 32.
Don’t miss the opening night at the Performing Arts Center on the 13th with “Jessie’s Girl” Mr. Rick Springfield singing his oldies and goldies, up close and personal.
Near and dear to my heart is Hoedown for Hope, a new event organized by my son, Alexander, and his co-chairs, Caren Kahan and Rebecca DeLucca, all proceeds will go to Circle of Hope. What a fabulous idea this is, bbq competitions, pie tasting, great food and drinks and four different bands playing with line dancing and it’s all in a private backyard in Placerita Canyon. How can you miss this one? Bring the kids and lawn chairs as this one is family friendly!
Last year, Moe and I attended the inaugural feedSCV Chef Auction, oh what fun we had as we bid on fabulous private dinner auctions and more. This year is going to be even bigger and better as more people have signed up to participate so don’t miss out, story is inside.
These are just a sampling of fabulous events going on around town, there’s also a Trike Derby, a couple of golf tournaments, even a Poker Run! Dig deeper in the pages and find your favorite activity or if you are like the Hafizi family, do them all!
Have a safe Labor Day weekend and see you all next month!
Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
