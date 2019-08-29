Child & Family Center’s Trike Derby Returns
Looking for something free and fun for the whole family? Look no further! Join us for Child & Family Center’s 3rd annual Trike Derby sponsored by Valencia BMW, Saturday, September 21, 12 p.m. at Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. Proceeds from the event benefit Child & Family Center, which provides mental health services, substance use treatment and domestic violence services to those in need in Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley.
Cheer on teams of adults dressed in silly costumes as they race each other on tricycles. Enjoy delicious food from food trucks while sipping on craft beers. There will be arts and crafts for the kids as well as a bounce house, dunk tank and costume parade.
There are a few available spots for those interested in having a team. The cost to enter is $1,600 for new teams and includes a trike (for teams that don’t already have one), your company banner hung at the event, four free beers per team, advertising and social media recognition. To see details or register visit: http://www.childfamilycenter.org/events.
Spectators are free to attend, so come cheer on your family, friends, and co-workers and get in on all the zaniness the Trike Derby has to offer.
