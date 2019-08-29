Craig Martin’s Home of the Month

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) at Canyon Theater Guild in...

The 15th Annual ‘FUN in the Sun Chili Cook Off’ returns for another year of delicious food and entertainment. Hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), all proceeds from the Chili Cook Off will directly benefit...

What child, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t want to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite vehicle? That’s the premise behind Touch-A-Truck, coming Saturday, October 5, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central...

Categories Categories Select Category A Note From the Publisher Automotive Beauty & Bridal & Fashion Business News Celebrity Sightings Community Dining Guide Dining, Arts & Entertainment Editors & Advertisers Education Flyers Gifts from the Heart Home & Garden Home Page Kids Activities Medical Member Section Old Town Newhall On The Town Pet Services Real Estate Recreation & Fitness The Male Forum Travel & Vacation Uncategorized With Your Family in Mind Worship