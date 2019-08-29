Craig Martin’s Home of the Month
Rare Villa Metro Sol Plan 3 Saugus home with four bedrooms plus loft, three baths, boasting 2122 Sq. Ft. with views from almost every room! Enjoy the open floor plan and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and island. Full bedroom/bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs loft can easily be converted into a fifth bedroom. The master en-suite has a roomy walk-in closet, with dual stone master sinks. Recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, tankless water heater and solar, and 2 -car direct access garage. This gated community offers a resort-style pool/spa, kiddie pool, BBQ, clubhouse, tot lot and picnic area, bike path access to the Santa Clarita paseo system. The Metro Station within walking distance. This is the home you have been waiting for!
Craig Martin works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks in the top one percent of Realtors in his area. He was also featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor. For more information, please call 661-361-6843, or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty ONE Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia.
