As school opens and we leave summer behind, we invite everyone to Fall Into Dance at the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy. For over 28 years, SCB has offered a comprehensive graded program based on the syllabus provided by the Royal Academy of Dance, London. The RAD is an international teaching organization committed to providing excellence in ballet. The Santa Clarita Ballet Academy uses this syllabus as a basis to ensure correct training and to inspire each student’s creativity, musicality, and dramatic expression. These elements must come together and be taught from the earliest ages. The Santa Clarita Ballet Academy is committed to meeting the needs of all students, both those seeking an outlet through dance to enhance grace, coordination and posture, as well as those who are studying seriously for possible future dance careers. Currently SCB has dancers who have gone through our training program and are working professionally in companies all over the world. In either case it is the philosophy of SCB, that all students must be encouraged to enjoy the spirit of dance, which should be freely felt through movement and self-expression. Each student is taught to progress according to his or her own ability.
We invite students of all levels to visit our studio and take a free trial class. We are also, always thrilled to see our Tiny Tot’s ages three to five, and Primary students ages six to seven, where early ballet training instills the love of dance. Children in the Primary level are eligible to audition for MICE in this year’s 25th Anniversary of the Nutcracker at the Performing Arts Centre at College of the Canyons.
For information please call SCB 661-251-6844 or visit our website at www.santaclaritaballet.net.
