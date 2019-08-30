Fashion Show & Boutique – Tickets Available for Purchase for All That Jazz

The 9th Annual Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Canyon Santa Clarita. This year promises to be a fantastic event, beginning with a boutique which opens at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon and glamorous fashion show at noon. The fashion show will be professionally directed with technical production provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita. Runway fashions provided by Macy’s, White House Black Market, Propinquities and J. David’s.

This year’s theme is “All That Jazz”, featuring a spectacular fashion show in addition to a boutique showcasing local and LA brands, specialty retailers and boutiques to fill your holiday gift-giving needs.

“We are extremely excited to be holding this year’s event at The Canyon. Their state-of-the-art production and sound systems will only enhance the overall experience of the show.”, Pam Ingram, President of SIGSCV stated.

This year’s title sponsor is Teri Hughes Fox Foundation, benefitting Sebastian Velona.

Proceeds from this event support the three pillars the organization was founded on: Women’s Health, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women. In addition to supporting our local programs benefitting women and girls, SIGSCV also gives back to numerous charitable organizations in Santa Clarita.

Individual Ticket Price: $95 each

Premium Cocktail Table Seating: $115 each (sets of 2)

VIP Tickets: $150 each

Tickets to the event can be purchased at sigscv.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.