Fashion Show & Boutique – Tickets Available for Purchase for All That Jazz
The 9th Annual Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Canyon Santa Clarita. This year promises to be a fantastic event, beginning with a boutique which opens at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon and glamorous fashion show at noon. The fashion show will be professionally directed with technical production provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita. Runway fashions provided by Macy’s, White House Black Market, Propinquities and J. David’s.
This year’s theme is “All That Jazz”, featuring a spectacular fashion show in addition to a boutique showcasing local and LA brands, specialty retailers and boutiques to fill your holiday gift-giving needs.
“We are extremely excited to be holding this year’s event at The Canyon. Their state-of-the-art production and sound systems will only enhance the overall experience of the show.”, Pam Ingram, President of SIGSCV stated.
This year’s title sponsor is Teri Hughes Fox Foundation, benefitting Sebastian Velona.
Proceeds from this event support the three pillars the organization was founded on: Women’s Health, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women. In addition to supporting our local programs benefitting women and girls, SIGSCV also gives back to numerous charitable organizations in Santa Clarita.
Individual Ticket Price: $95 each
Premium Cocktail Table Seating: $115 each (sets of 2)
VIP Tickets: $150 each
Tickets to the event can be purchased at sigscv.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2019
A big shout out to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for letting us shoot our cover at their beautiful “freshly carpeted” facility. We struggle every year to find a “cool” spot to take our cover photograph for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and...read more
26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer on September 21.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. They are a local non-profit for children’s cancer and are pleased to be able to once again host this exciting event....read more
SCV 40 Under Forty 2019 Nominees Are …
Nominations are closed, and the next class of SCV 40 Under Forty nominees is in! Below you will find the list of 96 nominees for the 2019 SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate the next generation of...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE