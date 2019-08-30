Horror Haus Film Festival Three days of thrills and chills just in time for Halloween
Grab some popcorn! The 4th Annual HorrorHaus Film Festival is bringing three days of scares to The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall, October 25-27, 2019. The three-day event will celebrate the best in indie horror with a full slate of short and feature-length films, as well as trailers, music videos, and student work.
“We started HorrorHaus as a way to celebrate genre films and showcase the work of talented filmmakers in an environment that encourages comraderie and networking,” says festival founder David Lawrence, an award-winning horror filmmaker, and longtime Santa Clarita resident. “The MAIN Theater, in the heart of Old Town Newhall, is the perfect venue to host our festival and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Todd Tucker, a local filmmaker, and owner of Illusion Industries, a premiere special FX house, will be screening his frightfully fun film, The Terror of Hallow’s Eve at HorrorHaus. The film is a throwback to classic 80s genre films and was filmed entirely in and around Santa Clarita.
The festival will also include competitions, audience awards, and networking events. Bravery Brewing Co. of Lancaster, CA is an official sponsor, and their spectacular craft brews will be served throughout the festival.
Tickets go on sale October 1, 2019, and are $12 per two-hour film block and $50 for an All-Access Weekend Pass.
Please join us at The MAIN Theater, 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall October 25 through October 27 for a thrill-packed weekend of genre films you can’t see anywhere else. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
For a full list of films, screening schedule, and tickets, please visit www.horrorhausfilmfestival.com Social Media: facebook.com/horrorhausfilmfestival
twitter: @horrorhausfest, instagram: @horrorhausfilmfest
