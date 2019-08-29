LASD Chili Cook Off
The 15th Annual ‘FUN in the Sun Chili Cook Off’ returns for another year of delicious food and entertainment. Hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), all proceeds from the Chili Cook Off will directly benefit Special Olympics Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley. The not-to-miss event will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center at the Pitchess Detention Center located at 26983 Tapia Canyon Road in Castaic.
This event features nearly 25-plus chili booths, live bands, a children’s area, food, along with a beer and margarita bar. We plan to have 65 vendors; including home crafters, food and local businesses who sponsor the event. This event is the single-largest fundraising event the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department hosts in support of LETR and the Special Olympics. Adult Chili Cards are $15 and Junior Chili Cards are $5, Children under 5 are free.
“This event gets bigger and bigger every year,” said LASD Chili Cook Chair, Michelle Haggard. “This event has something for everyone in the entire family and all the proceeds benefit our athletes in Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley.
The chili booths are designed and built by the competitors, who represent the Sheriff’s Department, LAPD, CHP and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. “Any agency or organization can participate,” Haggard said. “We would love to see more law enforcement agencies get involved in this great event.”
For more information, please contact Laura Mayo at lmayo@sosc.org.
