Last Chance to Get on the Roof!
There are just a few days left to get your tickets to Cocktails on the Roof, coming up on September 6th. Held on top of the Macy’s parking garage, this cocktails and spirit based event in town has dancing all night long to a DJ while relaxing in cool, modern lounges. You’ll also get the opportunity to bid on silent auction items limited to socials and dinners provided by our participant restaurants, as well!
Want your own private lounge? Limited in number, we give you a private entrance, signage and seating for eight to10 people. Plus, it comes with two VIP early entry tickets! Contact wish@hartdistrict.org for more information. Tickets available for $95 at www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org; $65 designated driver. Online tickets are available until NOON on September 5th. All ticket types at the door will be $105.
Don’t forget to pace yourselves as you try tasty treats from Salt Creek Grille, Nealie’s Skillet, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Greater Pacific, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Marston’s Restaurant, Red Lobster, Smokehouse on Main and Alchemy! Wet your whistle with creative signature cocktails by all the restaurants, plus JFC International, Honu Coffee, Alpine Distillery, Pomp & Whimsy Gin Liqueur, Dulce Vida Tequila, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Co., Wolf Creek Brewery, Truly Hard Seltzer, Azeo Distillery, Jersey Mike’s, SLO Brew, Vikera Tequila and more!
WiSH is very fortunate to have Santa Clarita Magazine as our co-host and the generosity of Westfield Valencia Town Center as they once again provide us with the perfect venue for a “party with a cause” on a summer evening under the stars. Many thanks to our sponsors, including Littler, Macy’s, California Credit Union, Chiquita Canyon, Lundgren Mgt., The Krego Corp. D.B.A. The Panel Shop, SOS Entertainment, United Site Services, Burrtec, Oakridge Landscape, Gymnastics Unlimited, Patti Handy of American Family Funding, Stay Green, Inc., and Jennifer Ramos, Social Conduit!
21 and over only, please drink responsibly. Plan to leave your car in the garage overnight if necessary or plan for alternate transportation.
Tickets available at www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2019
A big shout out to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for letting us shoot our cover at their beautiful “freshly carpeted” facility. We struggle every year to find a “cool” spot to take our cover photograph for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and...read more
26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer on September 21.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. They are a local non-profit for children’s cancer and are pleased to be able to once again host this exciting event....read more
SCV 40 Under Forty 2019 Nominees Are …
Nominations are closed, and the next class of SCV 40 Under Forty nominees is in! Below you will find the list of 96 nominees for the 2019 SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate the next generation of...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE