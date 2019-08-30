Last Chance to Get on the Roof!

by | Aug 30, 2019 | Community

 There are just a few days left to get your tickets to Cocktails on the Roof, coming up on September 6th. Held on top of the Macy’s parking garage, this cocktails and spirit based event in town has dancing all night long to a DJ while relaxing in cool, modern lounges. You’ll also get the opportunity to bid on silent auction items limited to socials and dinners provided by our participant restaurants, as well!
Want your own private lounge? Limited in number, we give you a private entrance, signage and seating for eight to10 people. Plus, it comes with two VIP early entry tickets! Contact wish@hartdistrict.org for more information. Tickets available for $95 at www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org; $65 designated driver. Online tickets are available until NOON on September 5th. All ticket types at the door will be $105.
Don’t forget to pace yourselves as you try tasty treats from Salt Creek Grille, Nealie’s Skillet, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Greater Pacific, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Marston’s Restaurant, Red Lobster, Smokehouse on Main and Alchemy! Wet your whistle with creative signature cocktails by all the restaurants, plus JFC International, Honu Coffee, Alpine Distillery, Pomp & Whimsy Gin Liqueur, Dulce Vida Tequila, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Co., Wolf Creek Brewery, Truly Hard Seltzer, Azeo Distillery, Jersey Mike’s, SLO Brew, Vikera Tequila and more!
WiSH is very fortunate to have Santa Clarita Magazine as our co-host and the generosity of Westfield Valencia Town Center as they once again provide us with the perfect venue for a “party with a cause” on a summer evening under the stars. Many thanks to our sponsors, including Littler, Macy’s, California Credit Union, Chiquita Canyon, Lundgren Mgt., The Krego Corp. D.B.A. The Panel Shop, SOS Entertainment, United Site Services, Burrtec, Oakridge Landscape, Gymnastics Unlimited, Patti Handy of American Family Funding, Stay Green, Inc., and Jennifer Ramos, Social Conduit!
21 and over only, please drink responsibly. Plan to leave your car in the garage overnight if necessary or plan for alternate transportation.
Tickets available at www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org.

