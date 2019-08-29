SCV Pregnancy Center’s 2019 Walk for Life What better reason to walk than for life!
This year the SCV Pregnancy Center’s Walk for Life on Saturday, September 28, will be taking a route that starts at Crossroads Community Church located at 25300 Rye Canyon Road in Valencia. The Walk continues down Newhall Ranch road and back to Crossroads, for a total distance of two miles. This route will take walkers by the SCV Pregnancy Center’s Clinic which is located at 25174 Rye Canyon Road. Walkers will have the opportunity to tour the new SCV Pregnancy clinic which opened last year. Walkers are encouraged to take the Team Challenge or the Individual Challenge to make this the best walk ever! Last year more than 700 walkers raised over $83,000!
Funds raised will provide public services including: pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound exams, options counseling, STI testing and treatment, community referrals, client education, prenatal education, early infant care classes, practical life skills, post-abortion recovery, parents of pregnant teens support, Sexual Health and Risk Education program, and speakers for Churches, conferences and events. Each $250 raised will provide one life affirming medical and counseling appointment.
For more information about this event or to register online go to https://www.scvpc.org/walk-for-life. Registration can also be done by phone, 661-255-0084.
Registration and sign-in on the day of the Walk begins at 8 a.m. with the Walk for Life beginning at 9 a.m. This fun, family event will have a DJ, a bounce house, face painting and other activities for the kids. Get out those walking shoes and Walk for Life!
ADVERTISE WITH US
Touch-A-Truck – Save the Date
What child, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t want to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite vehicle? That’s the premise behind Touch-A-Truck, coming Saturday, October 5, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central...read more
LASD Chili Cook Off
The 15th Annual ‘FUN in the Sun Chili Cook Off’ returns for another year of delicious food and entertainment. Hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), all proceeds from the Chili Cook Off will directly benefit...read more
18th Annual Women’s Film Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall LUNAFEST: Short Films By, For, About Women®
LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) at Canyon Theater Guild in...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE