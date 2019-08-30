Soup for the Soul Tickets Now On Sale
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, invites the community to our premier fundraiser Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.
Come enjoy an Evening in Italy with simmering soups, crafted fresh from the garden, prepared by your favorite local restaurants. In addition to the soups, guests will enjoy savory appetizers, craft brews, fine wines and decadent desserts. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Your participation in this Italian affair will help Bridge to Home with their mission of providing resources to those experiencing homelessness in our community.
“Now is a pivotal time in making a true and lasting impact on homelessness in our community,” said Executive Director Michael Foley. “We recently announced that we have secured a large portion of the funds necessary to keep our shelter services running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. However, there is still a $250,000 funding gap we need to meet.”
The grant from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) contract in the amount of $840,000 will fund 60 beds as of September 15. The funds from this new contract cover 75 percent of the cost of the expansion. Therefore, Bridge to Home is launching a significant fundraising campaign to fill the gap and provide the services and resources needed in Santa Clarita.
In addition, Bridge to Home is in the process of building a new shelter facility. To make this happen we need the support of the community.
Join your friends at the beautiful new Bella Vida to learn more about Bridge to Home’s mission, enjoy live entertainment, bid on fabulous auction items and much more.
Come enjoy a night of food and fun – while helping this important cause. Individual tickets are $100, and sponsorships are available. Please visit www.btohome.org to buy tickets and learn more about Bridge to Home.
