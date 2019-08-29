Touch-A-Truck – Save the Date
What child, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t want to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite vehicle? That’s the premise behind Touch-A-Truck, coming Saturday, October 5, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Admission will be a family friendly $5 per person. All proceeds will benefit the SCV
Senior Center, which offers such programs as Home Delivered Meals, Arts and Recreations, Respite Care, Care Management, Health & Wellness Classes, etc. to local seniors.
“Kids love vehicles,” commented Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean, who is the event chair, “and now they will be able to touch their favorite things on wheels!” Each year we work hard to add more and more exciting and different vehicles to our event.
The committee is working on such kid-friendly activities as face painting, arts and crafts, bubbles, model building and more—all free with event admission. The Beach Ball Drop is scheduled to take place just after noon, with free beach balls for all guests.
Food trucks will offer meals and delicious treats to purchase. In addition, there will be a variety of entertainment, costumed characters, vendors, and kid-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.
All of this is made possible by the support of our Sponsors: City of Santa Clarita, Waste Management and Santa Clarita Magazine. Sponsorships, ranging from $250 to $5,000, include name and logo placement as well as booth space at the event.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, bringing a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or attending, contact Jennifer DeHaven at the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444 ext. 144 or email at jdehaven@scv-seniorcenter.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
LASD Chili Cook Off
The 15th Annual ‘FUN in the Sun Chili Cook Off’ returns for another year of delicious food and entertainment. Hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), all proceeds from the Chili Cook Off will directly benefit...read more
18th Annual Women’s Film Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall LUNAFEST: Short Films By, For, About Women®
LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) at Canyon Theater Guild in...read more
Rhythms of the Road Poker Run to Benefit the SCV Education Foundation
A “Rhythm of the Road Poker Run” will be held on Saturday, September 28th as a fundraiser for the SCV Education Foundation. The run will be held in conjunction with Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Remo Drums and Pocock Brewery. All types of vehicles are invited to...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE