Touch-A-Truck – Save the Date

 What child, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t want to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite vehicle? That’s the premise behind Touch-A-Truck, coming Saturday, October 5, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Admission will be a family friendly $5 per person. All proceeds will benefit the SCV
Senior Center, which offers such programs as Home Delivered Meals, Arts and Recreations, Respite Care, Care Management, Health & Wellness Classes, etc. to local seniors.
“Kids love vehicles,” commented Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean, who is the event chair, “and now they will be able to touch their favorite things on wheels!” Each year we work hard to add more and more exciting and different vehicles to our event.
The committee is working on such kid-friendly activities as face painting, arts and crafts, bubbles, model building and more—all free with event admission. The Beach Ball Drop is scheduled to take place just after noon, with free beach balls for all guests.
Food trucks will offer meals and delicious treats to purchase. In addition, there will be a variety of entertainment, costumed characters, vendors, and kid-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.
All of this is made possible by the support of our Sponsors: City of Santa Clarita, Waste Management and Santa Clarita Magazine. Sponsorships, ranging from $250 to $5,000, include name and logo placement as well as booth space at the event.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, bringing a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or attending, contact Jennifer DeHaven at the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444 ext. 144 or email at jdehaven@scv-seniorcenter.org.

