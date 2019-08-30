VIA Bash Ultimate Black & White Party
The Valley Industry Association hosts the VIA BASH on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Known for its themed galas and top entertainment, VIA delivers one of the community’s most sought after events.
The celebrated theme for this year’s gala is inspired by Truman Capote’s Black & White Ball held in the fall of 1966. Capote aspired to create an occasion that brought together a diversity of guests from his little black book to create visual unity using the most severe of color palettes: black and white attire.
Five decades later, VIA resurrects the excitement and anticipation of Capote’s “A Night to Remember” with its own twist on the legendary affair: The VIA Black & White BASH with a splash of VIA signature red.
Showcasing business and industry
As part of the evening’s festivities, VIA honors and showcases businesses within the Santa Clarita Valley by celebrating the diversity and accomplishments of its members. Awards are given to those individuals and members of distinction deserving in one of three categories: Business of the Year, Rising Star, and the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award. The second annual VIA Vision and Inspiration Award will be awarded to a local school in recognition of participation in VIA’s Connecting to Success program.
Workforce readiness key to student success
Everyone’s invited to help support the VIA Education Foundation’s privately-funded Connecting to Success program offering important workplace readiness skills to high school students. This signature program trains more than 2,500 high school students annually from all area high schools. Readers can purchase little black book sponsorships at $20 each, which helps send students to the program.
Thank you sponsors
VIA is grateful for the support of its generous sponsors including Title Sponsor Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology and VIP Room Sponsor Tweddell & Associates representing Primerica. Black Tie sponsors include College of the Canyons, Thrivent Financial, Santa Clarita Magazine, InsideSCV Magazine, SCVTV, and The Signal. White Glove sponsors include Back to Health Chiropractic, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc., City of Santa Clarita, Comfort Keepers In-Home Care, Courier Messenger, Inc., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission View Public School, Norona Insurance, QM Design Group, Point of View Communications, Southern California Edison, and SOS Entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Sponsorships, including little black book sponsors, and individual tickets are available for the VIA BASH by contacting the VIA office at 661-294-8088, admin@via.org or visit www.VIA.org.
