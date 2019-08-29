You Can Help Logix Make a Difference
If there was a way for you to turn your online shopping addiction into a means of helping your community, you’d do it in a heartbeat, right? Of course, you would.
Anyone with an Amazon account can sign up through AmazonSmile to raise funds with each purchase for the Logix Community Stars Foundation, which benefits four local charity organizations including Santa Clarita’s own Circle of Hope.
Setting up an Amazon Smile preference is quick and easy: Start by going to smile.amazon.com and click on “Your Account.” Under settings click on “Add” or “Change your charity,” then search and select “Logix Community Stars Foundation.”
Once you’ve set it, you can forget it! Just make sure to always access Amazon using the smile link. With each purchase you make, Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of your total to Community Stars!
The Logix Community Stars Foundation raises money through employee contributions, a donation’s matching program with Logix Federal Credit Union, and from donations from the community at large. Anyone is eligible to contribute through Amazon Smile, even if you’re not a Logix member.
For more information on Community Stars, visit www.custars.org. If you’re interested knowing more about what Logix staff is doing in your neighborhood, visit www.lfcu.com/community.
