2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting their premier fundraiser, Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia, on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road.
The community is invited to come spend an evening in Italy right here in Santa Clarita, with simmering soups, crafted fresh from the garden, prepared by your favorite local restaurants. In addition to tasty soups, guests will enjoy savory appetizers, craft brews, fine wines and decadent desserts. Restaurants that will take part in this delicious event include local favorites, Stone Fire, Wolf Creek, Salt Creek, Egg Plantation, Fishtail and Nothing Bundt Cakes, to name a few.
Join your friends at the beautiful new Bella Vida to learn more about Bridge to Home’s mission, enjoy live entertainment, bid on fabulous auction items and much more. There are event sponsorship opportunities still available, and individual tickets are $100. Proceeds from this Italian affair will help Bridge to Home with their mission of providing resources to those experiencing homelessness in our community.
Sponsorship opportunities range from $1,000 to $10,000 and offer benefits such as advertisement on the Bridge to Home website, ad placement in the event program and digital advertisement at the event. All sponsorships include ticket packages to the event. Your participation helps provide assistance for those in need and ensures that Bridge to Home will be able to continue providing services to our community members experiencing homelessness.
Bridge to Home provides support services, including shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services (such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance), as well as linkages to needed support services. These crucial services help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness. The resources and services Bridge to Home provides are available thanks to funds from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, subcontracts with Los Angeles Family Housing, private and public grants and donations and participation from the local community.
With the need to fill the gap between the grant received from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the cost of expanding to a 60-bed year-round shelter, Bridge to Home is launching a significant fundraising campaign. The fundraising campaign will also help with the cost of building a permanent shelter, replacing the current temporary shelter that lacks amenities needed to provide adequate services to our neighbors experiencing homelessness.
Come enjoy a night of food and fun – while helping this important cause. To purchase tickets for Soup for the Soul, learn more about Bridge to Home and to inquire about other contribution opportunities, please visit btohome.org.
