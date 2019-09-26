Circle of Hope’s Afternoon Tea Celebrating 15 Years of Hope
Circle of Hope’s beloved annual Afternoon Tea returns October 12, to the Hyatt Regency Valencia! In concert with the nonprofit’s year-long anniversary celebration, event organizers are bringing back themes from the Tea’s previous fourteen years, providing guests with a wonderful array of seating choices. From the divine to the whimsical, decorators will offer tables designed around time periods, notable events, colors, world locations, famous twosomes, games, hats, etc.
Originally called the “Theatrical Tea,” Circle of Hope’s signature event began in the home of the organization’s founder, Colleen Shaffer. Colleen envisioned a fun, traditional tea in her backyard English Garden. Participants performed short theatrical skits, replete with costumes and props. Guests were treated to delectable tea fare, angel-card readings and handwriting analysis. The event was spread over an entire weekend and attracted ladies from Santa Clarita’s charitable community.
The Tea evolved over time, eventually outgrowing the English garden and moving indoors in 2013. The popular event discontinued the theatrical aspect and added a keynote speaker, seating for gentlemen and gluten-free offerings. In 2018, the Afternoon Tea moved to the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Aside from three courses of delicious tea offerings, this year’s event will feature keynote speaker Melanie Meyer and entertainment by Lance Allyn. Title Sponsor Nola Aronson, of Advanced Audiology returns for her fifth year of supporting the Tea. Also returning this year will be Circle of Hope’s attractive silent auction and raffle. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique and exciting items while making a difference to the SCV cancer community. Look for exclusive and limited, surprise live auction items added to the fun!
“Many of our 30 tables are pre-sold to event sponsors and long-time table decorators,” explains Afternoon Tea Co-Chair Jill Bondy. “It’s always such a delight to see what our decorators come up with when interpreting our yearly themes.”
Long-running Presenting Sponsor Brighton Collectibles will be on-hand with this year’s “Power of Pink” charm bracelet, available for purchase both at the event and in their Westfield store throughout October. A portion of each collectible bracelet sale goes to help Circle of Hope’s breast cancer patients.
A limited number of tickets are available to the public, now on sale. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea or call 661-254-5218 for more information.
Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support and supportive wellness therapies to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
Oh, my goodness it’s going to be difficult to keep up with all the non-profit activities this month! October is just buzzing with fund-raising! Not only are there events that you can attend, but there are countless businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley giving back...read more
2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting their premier fundraiser, Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia, on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. The community is...read more
Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard
“Sunset in the Vineyard is a celebration of the best of the Santa Clarita Valley—a generous giving community, excellent local wineries and craft food vendors, and gracious hosts with a stunning backyard”—Marlee Lauffer, Foundation President, Henry Mayo Newhall...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE