Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard
“Sunset in the Vineyard is a celebration of the best of the Santa Clarita Valley—a generous giving community, excellent local wineries and craft food vendors, and gracious hosts with a stunning backyard”—Marlee Lauffer, Foundation President, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, and Assistance League Santa Clarita member.
Assistance League Santa Clarita’s 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the picturesque Compa Vineyard and homes of Jeannie, Chris and Tim Carpenter. Chairpersons Jeannie Carpenter and Stacey Mayfield are looking forward to welcoming the community. Featured will be local “garagiste” wine makers and craft brewers, along with a rustic bread baker and an artisan cheese maker. Stone-baked pizza and other culinary delights will be presented by the instructors and students from the College of the Canyons Institute of Culinary Education. This lovely afternoon will be accompanied by live music.
Sunset in the Vineyard will not only be a fun and food-filled event; it will also help Assistance League Santa Clarita to increase its philanthropic efforts in the Santa Clarita Valley. Please assist us in transforming lives in our community by attending this special event. Tickets go on sale September 15. For more information about how to purchase tickets, or to learn about Assistance League membership, philanthropic programs and community involvement, visit our website at www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.
photograph by Joie de Vivre Photographie
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
Oh, my goodness it’s going to be difficult to keep up with all the non-profit activities this month! October is just buzzing with fund-raising! Not only are there events that you can attend, but there are countless businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley giving back...read more
2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting their premier fundraiser, Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia, on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. The community is...read more
Circle of Hope’s Afternoon Tea Celebrating 15 Years of Hope
Circle of Hope’s beloved annual Afternoon Tea returns October 12, to the Hyatt Regency Valencia! In concert with the nonprofit’s year-long anniversary celebration, event organizers are bringing back themes from the Tea’s previous fourteen years, providing guests with...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE