Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard

“Sunset in the Vineyard is a celebration of the best of the Santa Clarita Valley—a generous giving community, excellent local wineries and craft food vendors, and gracious hosts with a stunning backyard”—Marlee Lauffer, Foundation President, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, and Assistance League Santa Clarita member.

Assistance League Santa Clarita’s 12th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the picturesque Compa Vineyard and homes of Jeannie, Chris and Tim Carpenter. Chairpersons Jeannie Carpenter and Stacey Mayfield are looking forward to welcoming the community. Featured will be local “garagiste” wine makers and craft brewers, along with a rustic bread baker and an artisan cheese maker. Stone-baked pizza and other culinary delights will be presented by the instructors and students from the College of the Canyons Institute of Culinary Education. This lovely afternoon will be accompanied by live music.

Sunset in the Vineyard will not only be a fun and food-filled event; it will also help Assistance League Santa Clarita to increase its philanthropic efforts in the Santa Clarita Valley. Please assist us in transforming lives in our community by attending this special event. Tickets go on sale September 15. For more information about how to purchase tickets, or to learn about Assistance League membership, philanthropic programs and community involvement, visit our website at www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.

photograph by Joie de Vivre Photographie